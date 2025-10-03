AEW Had Andrade’s Comeback Planned Before Contract Was Finalized

Andrade’s shocking return to AEW on the October 1 edition of Dynamite may have seemed like a sudden twist to fans, but the move had been set in motion well before he appeared and aligned himself with the Don Callis Family.

Fightful Select reports that Andrade’s new AEW contract was officially completed in the past week, though plans for his comeback were already laid out before any paperwork was finalized. This reveals that his arrival was not a spur-of-the-moment decision but rather a carefully calculated storyline AEW had been piecing together for some time.

The moment unfolded after Kenny Omega and Brodido defeated The Young Bucks and Josh Alexander. The victory celebration quickly turned sour when the Bucks attacked Omega, sparking a wild scene. Jack Perry and Luchasaurus attempted to assist, but tensions boiled over between Perry and Omega. Suddenly, the lights went dark and Andrade emerged, dropping Omega and making a bold statement that he was back and ready to claim his spot in AEW’s main storyline.

This was Andrade’s first televised wrestling appearance since SummerSlam, where he competed in a six-pack TLC tag team match with Rey Fenix. WWE never addressed his exit publicly, and with no non-compete clause in place, he was free to immediately sign elsewhere. AEW wasted no time in seizing the opportunity.

Dave Meltzer noted in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Andrade’s return is not only a major storyline development but also a strategic play. AEW is looking to expand its influence in Mexico, and Andrade’s strong profile and recognition on Fox Sports Mexico make him a valuable asset for that market.

