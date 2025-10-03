Florida Honors Hulk Hogan With Trail Dedication In Clearwater

Florida has officially paid tribute to Hulk Hogan by dedicating a section of land in his honor.

On Friday, Governor Ron DeSantis joined the Hogan family at Hogan’s Hangout in Clearwater to announce that a stretch of the Pinellas Trail will now carry the name “Hulk Hogan Trail.” Hogan’s wife Sky, his son Nick, Nick’s wife Tana, and longtime friend Jimmy Hart were present for the occasion.

The newly named trail covers a two-mile portion between Oak Avenue and Coronado Drive. Along the route, visitors will see red and yellow signs commemorating Hogan, as well as fitness stations including pull-up bars designed to encourage exercise and healthy living.

Nick Hogan expressed his gratitude to DeSantis and all those who made the dedication possible, calling the trail a “living legacy” for his father. “This is something that my dad would be so, so proud of,” Nick said. “Because Clearwater was always home for him. No matter how far he traveled around the world or where his career took him, he always was grounded here. And he loved this community, he loved the people here. So to know that a piece of the Clearwater trail has been dedicated in his honor is something that he would be so, so, so proud of and so happy about.”

Jimmy Hart grew emotional during the ceremony, calling it a “great day” and extending thanks to WWE, TKO, and DeSantis for keeping Hogan’s legacy alive.

Hogan, who was 71, passed away in July at his home in Clearwater following complications from neck surgery. His widow is planning to pursue a medical malpractice lawsuit in connection with the procedure.

In addition to renaming the trail, Florida has also honored Hogan by officially declaring August 1, 2025 as “Hulk Hogan Day.”

