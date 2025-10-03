WWE Locks Down Bronson Reed With New Multi-Year Contract

WWE is said to be fully behind Raw star Bronson Reed, with Fightful Select reporting that the powerhouse has already signed a new multi-year contract with the company. The deal was reportedly finalized some time ago but kept under wraps until speculation about his future began to surface.

This development marks a significant show of faith in Reed, who has been a consistent presence on Raw since making his return in 2022 following a standout run in NJPW. Since coming back, Reed has been featured prominently in major storylines, establishing himself as one of the brand’s reliable performers.

Fightful’s sources indicate that not only has Reed secured his long-term future, but he is already positioning himself for another new deal down the line. The report noted, “Even though time has already been ticking on the new deal, we’re told he’s worked himself to be in a position to get another new deal in the next year or so.”

Reed is currently part of The Vision, a faction that also features World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. The group has been central to Raw’s main event picture, with their ongoing battle against the newly reformed Bloodline expected to take center stage at Survivor Series. Most recently, Reed and Breakker scored a major win at Wrestlepalooza, defeating The Usos in one of the event’s biggest matches.

