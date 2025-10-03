Roman Reigns To Open WWE Raw

Roman Reigns will open next week's edition of Monday Night Raw in Dallas, Texas. The Tribal Chief made a shocking return last week when he came to the aid of his cousins, The Usos, who were under attack from The Vision’s Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. His involvement has set the stage for a potential Survivor Series clash pitting The Bloodline against The Vision.

The main event of last week’s Raw featured a Tornado Tag Team Match between The Usos and Breakker and Reed. After a grueling contest, The Vision looked to have victory secured, with Reed climbing the ropes to deliver his devastating Tsunami splash. Before he could strike, Roman Reigns’ entrance music hit and the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion charged to the ring wielding a steel chair. Reigns unleashed a furious attack that cleared out The Vision and gave The Usos the opening they needed to secure the win.

Following the match, Reigns continued his onslaught on Breakker before a tense but seemingly positive moment with Jey Uso. Jimmy Uso, however, appeared conflicted as he watched from the corner, suggesting the possibility of the original Bloodline reforming to confront Raw’s dominant faction.

Raw will also see the highly anticipated return of CM Punk. The Best in the World heads into tonight’s show after his victory at Wrestlepalooza, where he teamed with AJ Lee to defeat Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch in a blockbuster tag team match. Additionally, two women’s division bouts are confirmed: Bayley will face Roxanne Perez in a clash of former champions, while Lyra Valkyria is set to go one-on-one with Perez.