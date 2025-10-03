The Godfather Recalls Losing £50,000 In Casino Night With The Undertaker

WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather (Charles Wright) recently sat down with Esportsbets.com and shared some colorful stories from his time on the road, including one wild night at a casino with The Undertaker that cost them a fortune, as well as his perspective on Vince McMahon’s future and the legacy of Hulk Hogan.

According to The Godfather, most nights traveling with The Undertaker were spent at strip clubs, which he described as safe hangouts where wrestlers could relax without being hassled by fans. However, one evening they decided to hit a casino, and things got out of hand quickly. “Casinos weren’t my thing, but one night it was my thing, and I think we both pulled out like 50Gs or something, and lost all that money,” he revealed, noting the staggering £50,000 loss, roughly $62,500 USD.

The Godfather admitted the reality set in the next morning. “By the time we sobered up the next day, he’s like, ‘Did you see your American Express bill?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, I did, man.’ That was the one and only time I did something stupid like that. We were betting a thousand, two, five thousand dollars, $10,000 hands.”

Shifting to the present day, he was asked if Vince McMahon might ever attempt to launch a rival promotion to WWE. The Godfather dismissed the idea outright. “I can’t see Vince starting a rival organisation. He’s 80 years old. I don’t know why he would. Dude’s got billions of dollars, why not just enjoy life?”

He also touched on McMahon’s 80th birthday celebration, saying he was there to mark the occasion. “Vince rented out a whole hotel, so it was just us. There was a cocktail party the night before. Me, Taker, Bruce Pritchard, Booker T and somebody else had a shot of Jack, and that’s the only shot I had.”

Reflecting on Hulk Hogan, The Godfather credited him with revitalizing wrestling during a crucial era. “He did a lot for wrestling in the 80s. He brought wrestling back in a time when it was dying, so he opened the doors up for a lot of things. He’s the man.”

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!)

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - Become a Member (Don't forget to verify your email!).