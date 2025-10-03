×
Damian Priest Provides Update On Bad Bunny’s WWE Future

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 03, 2025
Damian Priest Provides Update On Bad Bunny’s WWE Future

Former World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest has given fans hope for a WWE comeback for global music icon Bad Bunny. Speaking in an interview with TMZ, Priest revealed that the Grammy-winning star is still very much interested in returning to the ring, but his packed schedule has been the only obstacle.

Priest, who wrestled Bad Bunny in a highly acclaimed match at Backlash 2023, shared that he has been in contact with the superstar and that Bunny remains passionate about wrestling and is physically ready for action once again.

“I’ve talked to him about it and it’s just scheduling,” Priest explained. “He still has that itch. He loves our business. He’s had more than enough time to recover since our match, so he’s ready to come.”

Bad Bunny’s San Juan Street Fight against Priest in Puerto Rico was hailed as one of the best celebrity performances in WWE history, earning widespread praise for its intensity and storytelling. Since then, he has made several appearances for the company, including a memorable showing in the Royal Rumble.

