MLW Slaughterhouse Set For Tomorrow Night In Long Beach

MLW will present its big fall event, Slaughterhouse, tomorrow night, Saturday, October 4, live from the Thunder Studios Arena in Long Beach, California. The show will be broadcast for free on YouTube and also air on beIN SPORTS, beginning at 10:00 PM Eastern time.

The event is headlined by a dangerous “Chamber of Horrors” match, where new MLW World Heavyweight Champion Mads Krule Krugger will put his title on the line against Matthew Justice, Mr. Thomas, CW Anderson, and several surprise entrants.

Slaughterhouse will also feature the quarterfinals of the 2025 Opera Cup, a tournament that has attracted international talent and legendary names. Fans will see a lucha libre showdown between Místico and Último Guerrero, Satoshi Kojima against Bishop Dyer, Austin Aries meeting Paul London, and Volador Jr. squaring off with Star Jr.

Adding to the stacked card, former MLW World Champion Alex Hammerstone will collide with former WWE and UFC star Matt Riddle in their first ever singles encounter. The MLW Women’s World Featherweight Championship will also be on the line, as Shoko Nakajima defends her gold against HIMAWARI.

In addition, Slaughterhouse will debut a brand-new segment, “The Graveyard Shift with SHOTZI,” promising unpredictable entertainment alongside the in-ring action.

The card for MLW Slaughterhouse is as follows: