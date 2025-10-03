×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

MLW Slaughterhouse Set For Tomorrow Night In Long Beach

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 03, 2025
MLW Slaughterhouse Set For Tomorrow Night In Long Beach

MLW will present its big fall event, Slaughterhouse, tomorrow night, Saturday, October 4, live from the Thunder Studios Arena in Long Beach, California. The show will be broadcast for free on YouTube and also air on beIN SPORTS, beginning at 10:00 PM Eastern time.

The event is headlined by a dangerous “Chamber of Horrors” match, where new MLW World Heavyweight Champion Mads Krule Krugger will put his title on the line against Matthew Justice, Mr. Thomas, CW Anderson, and several surprise entrants.

Slaughterhouse will also feature the quarterfinals of the 2025 Opera Cup, a tournament that has attracted international talent and legendary names. Fans will see a lucha libre showdown between Místico and Último Guerrero, Satoshi Kojima against Bishop Dyer, Austin Aries meeting Paul London, and Volador Jr. squaring off with Star Jr.

Adding to the stacked card, former MLW World Champion Alex Hammerstone will collide with former WWE and UFC star Matt Riddle in their first ever singles encounter. The MLW Women’s World Featherweight Championship will also be on the line, as Shoko Nakajima defends her gold against HIMAWARI.

In addition, Slaughterhouse will debut a brand-new segment, “The Graveyard Shift with SHOTZI,” promising unpredictable entertainment alongside the in-ring action.

The card for MLW Slaughterhouse is as follows:

  • Chamber of Horrors Match for the MLW World Heavyweight Championship: Mads Krule Krugger (c) vs. Matthew Justice vs. Mr. Thomas vs. CW Anderson & mystery entrants

  • Opera Cup Quarterfinal: Místico vs. Último Guerrero

  • Opera Cup Quarterfinal: Satoshi Kojima vs. Bishop Dyer

  • Opera Cup Quarterfinal: Austin Aries vs. Paul London

  • Opera Cup Quarterfinal: Volador Jr. vs. Star Jr.

  • Alex Hammerstone vs. Matt Riddle

  • MLW Women’s World Featherweight Championship: Shoko Nakajima (c) vs. HIMAWARI

  • The debut of “The Graveyard Shift with SHOTZI”

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Cincinnati, Ohio

Oct. 3rd 2025

#smackdown

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy