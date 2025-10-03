AEW Plans For Hologram Revealed Before Injury Setback

AEW’s masked sensation Hologram was poised for the biggest run of his young career before a devastating knee injury forced the company to halt major creative plans. Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that AEW had mapped out a significant storyline for Hologram, which included the end of his undefeated streak and the launch of a feud with his long-time rival Clon. Those plans have now been scrapped, with the injury sidelining him for the remainder of 2025.

The initial step in this push was set for the sixth-anniversary edition of AEW Dynamite, where Hologram was scheduled to challenge TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher. That match would have been followed by the start of his feud with Clon. Meltzer explained, “The plan was to end his winning streak and start a feud with Clon, his favorite career opponent. I don’t know what this means for Clon, who did appear on the shows as part of the Don Callis Family.”

AEW addressed the injury on the latest Collision episode, scripting an attack that saw Kyle Fletcher stand tall over Hologram to officially write him off television. It was later revealed that Orange Cassidy would replace him in the upcoming TNT Championship match on Dynamite. Unfortunately, this marks the second time in two years that Hologram has suffered a major injury to the same knee.

Before signing with AEW and creating the Hologram persona, the 26-year-old high flyer competed internationally as Aramis, gaining recognition on the Mexican independent scene. Since recovering from an ankle injury earlier this year, he had been unbeaten in singles and tag team action as part of The Conglomeration stable. His momentum had also carried into CMLL appearances, where he was beginning to establish himself as a breakout star beyond AEW.

