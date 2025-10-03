Carlos Silva Responds To Fan Criticism Of WWE And TNA Crossover

TNA President Carlos Silva has addressed the mixed reaction from fans about the ongoing crossover storyline with WWE and the upcoming NXT “Showdown” special. Speaking on the Battleground Podcast, Silva made it clear that he views both praise and criticism online as part of the natural process of building excitement around the product. He also stressed that TNA remains its own company, with its own identity, despite working closely with WWE.

“We’re still TNA, and we’ve always been TNA,” Silva explained. “Look, you can read on socials, there’s moaning, there’s this, of course, that’s all part of building the product and building the storylines. I think WWE and NXT both understand that TNA is its own property, the same way they understand that AAA is their own property, and that NXT is their own property.”

Silva further emphasized that TNA is focused on the “long game,” noting that the current crossover is just one piece of a broader strategy for the promotion’s future. The partnership has been one of wrestling’s hottest topics in 2025, with TNA stars showing up on NXT broadcasts and NXT talent appearing in TNA rings. One of the most notable storylines involves Trick Williams, the reigning TNA World Champion, who is also under contract with NXT.

The feud reached new heights on the September 23 edition of NXT, when a large contingent of TNA wrestlers stormed the show and clashed with the NXT roster in a chaotic brawl to close the broadcast. That confrontation set the stage for the “NXT vs. TNA Showdown” event on October 7, which will include inter-promotional matches such as two 5-on-5 elimination bouts and a “title for title” contest between both companies’ tag team champions.

While some fans have voiced concerns about creative direction and the risk of one company being portrayed as dominant over the other, the storyline itself leans into this tension. The narrative has centered on TNA wrestlers demanding respect, portraying them as the underdogs fighting against the perception of WWE as the bigger and more established brand.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!)

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - Become a Member (Don't forget to verify your email!).