TNA Wrestling President Confirms Talks For New TV Or Streaming Deal

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 02, 2025
TNA Wrestling President Carlos Silva recently sat down with TVInsider.com to discuss the company’s future, including progress on a new television or streaming partnership.

When asked for an update heading into Bound for Glory, Silva confirmed that serious talks are now underway.

“We’re now in active negotiations with a partner, and we’re going to work through that. I can’t really put a timeline on how long that will take. The good news is the process has started. We’re no longer just talking to a bunch of people to sort of gauge interest. Now we have an interested partner and working through potentially a deal for 2026. It’s going to happen as soon as it can happen. We were working on it as recently as yesterday, exchanging papers and trying to figure it out. We’re excited about it and keep pushing it forward to get this over the finish line. It’s done when it’s over the finish line.”

