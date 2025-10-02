×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Nigel McGuinness Rules Out Full-Time AEW Wrestling Return

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 02, 2025
Nigel McGuinness Rules Out Full-Time AEW Wrestling Return

Following his long-awaited comeback to the ring earlier this year, AEW commentator Nigel McGuinness has spoken openly about his plans as an in-ring performer. In an interview with The Magic Of Wrestling, the former ROH World Champion made it clear that he has no intention of returning to a full-time schedule, instead choosing to wrestle only when it makes sense from a storyline standpoint.

McGuinness, whose original career was cut short more than a decade ago due to health concerns, explained his approach to stepping back into the ring. “I don’t think there’s any benefit to me wrestling a full-time schedule,” he said. “With the part-time schedule that I’m currently on, if an opportunity presents itself and it makes sense from a storyline perspective, then I’ll do it.”

Although he admitted his passion for performing has never gone away, McGuinness stressed that AEW’s roster is filled with younger stars who deserve the spotlight more than him. “I love doing it, but not full-time,” he added. “There’s too many guys on the roster anyway, younger guys who deserve more of those spots than me.”

McGuinness returned to action at AEW All In at Wembley Stadium in 2024, marking his first match in over ten years. Since then, he has competed sparingly, while continuing in his main role as the lead color commentator on AEW Collision.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login

AEW Collision

October 2, 2025 at

Lakeland, Florida, USA

Hashtag: #collision
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Collision

Lakeland, Florida

Oct. 2nd 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Cincinnati, Ohio

Oct. 3rd 2025

#smackdown

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy