Gail Kim Responds To Kenny Omega’s “Derogatory” Remark

TNA Hall of Famer Gail Kim has found herself in a back-and-forth with AEW’s Kenny Omega after her comments about former AEW Women’s Champion Riho sparked controversy online.

The situation began when Gail shared her thoughts on Riho in a series of posts on Twitter/X, which drew a strong reaction from fans. Omega then chimed in with a cryptic post that many believed was aimed at Gail, writing, “Another day and another ‘legend’ doing the splits on it for the yearly TKO [WWE parent company] gift basket… 🥱.”

Speaking on the HUGE POP! podcast with Donnie DaSilva and Jimmy Korderas, Gail addressed Omega’s remarks directly.

“Even what he said though, was very derogatory,” Gail explained. “Again, he was probably reading things online and believing the AEW fans who twisted all the messaging, in my opinion, I don’t know. Maybe he did read my original answer. But, to say I do the splits , I didn’t even know what that meant at first. I’m like, ‘What do you mean I do the splits for TKO?’ I’m like, ‘What is he talking about?’”

Gail admitted she can be fiery when confronted, but insisted her comments were misunderstood. “I did budge from my stance because… the view that the AEW fans or maybe the Riho fans had, a lot of them were very misunderstood and I felt like got very twisted inside and out and backwards and forwards and every which way you can imagine. So, I tried to explain myself… I was not, in any way, saying anything bad about her.”

She clarified that her original point came from watching an early AEW segment years ago, noting that the product was not for her, though she still respects and supports many of the wrestlers there. “I think it stemmed from a Jim Cornette question, who is also very controversial, and I guess people who didn’t like my opinion, and maybe read people’s twisted interpretations of what was said, took it the wrong way,” she said.

Gail also criticized those demanding an apology. “The (Dave) Meltzers of the world and people telling me I need to apologize. It’s just ridiculous in my opinion just because I don’t think he fully understands the situation. Like I said, I would have been happy to have a conversation just like we’re having right now. I always feel like having conversations clears up things so much more, besides standing behind or sitting behind a keyboard where you’re anonymous, whereas we are all public figures and we have to take accountability for what we say and they really don’t.”