Chris Jericho Teases Future After 35 Years In Wrestling

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 02, 2025
Chris Jericho Teases Future After 35 Years In Wrestling

Chris Jericho’s future has been a hot topic in recent weeks, with speculation swirling that he could return to WWE once his AEW contract concludes at the end of 2025. Reports suggest that WWE has a strong interest in bringing Jericho back to the company.

Adding fuel to the conversation, Jericho marked the 35th anniversary of his professional wrestling debut with a heartfelt Instagram post.

He wrote:

“Crazy to think it’s been 35 years to the day of my VERY FIRST MATCH! On Oct 2, 1990 I faced @stormwrestlingacademy in Ponoka, Alberta at the #PonokaMooseHall, in front of about 85 people. The match ended in a ten minute draw and I remember every little thing as if it happened only yesterday! (I got paid 30 dollars….a 20 & a 10!). I have had a wonderful, amazing, one in a million career since then…. and I wanna thank all of YOU from around the entire world for joining me for certain parts …or even all of it! And the Good news is….IT AIN’T OVER YET!”

His message leaves the door wide open for what could come next in his storied career.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Chris Jericho (@chrisjerichofozzy)

AEW Collision

October 2, 2025 at

Lakeland, Florida, USA

Hashtag: #collision
