First Match Announced For AEW Full Gear In Newark

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 02, 2025
AEW has started laying the groundwork for its upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view, set for November 22 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The company has already revealed the first official match for the card, announcing that Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta of RPG Vice will face “Big Boom” AJ and a partner of his choosing.

The announcement came in a video where AJ appeared alongside his young son, “Big Justice,” to issue a challenge to Romero and Beretta. RPG Vice quickly shot down the idea of wrestling a child, with Romero bluntly saying they would not be “fighting a child.” Instead, Romero threw the challenge back at AJ, telling him to find a partner for a traditional tag team clash at Full Gear.

Tensions between the two sides began during the Zero Hour pre-show at All In Texas, where Trent Beretta, representing The Don Callis Family, came up short in a multi-man tag bout against AJ, Hologram, Kyle O’Reilly, and Tomohiro Ishii. The grudge has only grown since then, with Beretta now competing through an arm injury that was visible in the confrontation video.

Full Gear has become one of AEW’s tentpole events since debuting in 2019, hosting several high-profile matches over the years, such as Jon Moxley vs Eddie Kingston in an “I Quit” match in 2020 and the AEW World Championship showdown between Hangman Adam Page and Kenny Omega in 2021. With the first bout locked in early, anticipation for this year’s edition is already building.

