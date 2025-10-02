Andrade Return To AEW Linked To WWE Wellness Violations

Andrade El Idolo’s shocking return to AEW has sparked major discussion about how the move was possible so soon after his WWE departure. A new report has shed light on the situation, explaining why the former WWE star was not tied down by the usual 90-day non-compete clause.

PWInsider, citing multiple sources within WWE, revealed that Andrade’s exit came after “numerous WWE Wellness violations over the last year.” WrestlingNews.co has since backed up that claim, confirming the details with their own contacts.

Rather than paying him through the standard non-compete window, WWE opted to cut ties immediately, which meant Andrade was free to take outside bookings as soon as he left. His appearances for independent promotions in both Mexico and the United States were early signs that he was operating as a free agent.

This is not the first time Andrade has dealt with Wellness Policy issues. In early 2020, during his initial run with the company, WWE publicly suspended him for 30 days following a first violation.

The decision to release Andrade outright cleared the way for his return to AEW, which became official when he appeared last night, instantly fueling speculation about his role within the company moving forward.

