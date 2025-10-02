×
Ahmed Johnson Injured In Car Accident, Provides Update On His Condition

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 02, 2025
Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ahmed Johnson is recovering after being struck by a drunk driver on September 29. Johnson, whose real name is Tony Norris, released a statement via Book Pro Wrestlers on Facebook, reassuring fans that he is “okay” following the accident.

“When you have the Lord on your side, nothing can harm you,” he said, putting to rest concerns from many who feared the worst after hearing of the incident.

Johnson made his WWE debut in 1995 and quickly rose to prominence as one of the most powerful stars of the company’s New Generation era. In 1996, he made history by defeating Goldust to capture the Intercontinental Championship, becoming the first African-American wrestler to win a singles title in WWE. His popularity led to main event opportunities, a run as part of the Nation of Domination, and appearances in two WWE video games during his peak years.

Although injuries frequently hampered his momentum and ultimately led to his departure from WWE in 1998, Johnson later had a brief stint in WCW before retiring from the business. While his time at the top was short, he remains a memorable figure from one of wrestling’s most pivotal transitional periods.

Since leaving the ring, Tony Norris has lived largely out of the spotlight, making his recent message to fans a rare public update. We wish him a smooth and full recovery.

