Andrade Returns To AEW And Attacks Kenny Omega On Dynamite Anniversary Show

AEW Dynamite marked its sixth anniversary with a dramatic twist that left fans stunned, as Andrade made his surprise return and immediately targeted Kenny Omega, officially joining forces with the Don Callis Family.

The main event featured Kenny Omega teaming with AEW World Tag Team Champions Brodido against The Young Bucks and Josh Alexander. Omega’s side picked up the win, but celebrations were cut short when the Bucks launched a post-match assault on Omega. Jack Perry and Luchasaurus, who have recently reunited, rushed to the ring to fend off the Bucks. What started as a rescue quickly turned tense as Omega and Perry engaged in a heated exchange that escalated into shoving. Suddenly, the arena went dark.

When the lights returned, Andrade was standing in the ring. Without hesitation, he struck Omega down and stood united with Don Callis and his group, closing the show with the Florida crowd in shock.

Andrade’s re-emergence comes shortly after his WWE departure in September. Though WWE did not release an official statement, reports indicated he was quietly removed from programming weeks before his contract expired. Sports Illustrated’s The Takedown reported he was even escorted out of a taping over a backstage incident tied to an alleged suspension. His last WWE appearance was at SummerSlam, where he teamed with Rey Fenix in a chaotic six-pack TLC match for the Tag Team Championships.

Now aligned with the Don Callis Family, which already boasts members such as Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher, Andrade instantly becomes a major force in AEW. With WrestleDream fast approaching, the shockwaves from his return are expected to carry straight into the upcoming pay-per-view, as Andrade seeks to make an immediate impact in his new role.