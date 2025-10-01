AEW Dynamite 6 Year Anniversary Results - October 1st , 2025

All Elite Wrestling is LIVE tonight from "The Sunshine State" for their special six-year anniversary show.

AEW Dynamite takes place this evening from the Hard Rock Seminole Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, live at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max.

On tap for tonight's special two-and-a-half hour long episode is 'Timeless' Toni Storm's return to 'Hollywood' (Florida), Kyle Fletcher vs. Orange Cassidy for the TNT title, Kenny Omega & Brodido vs. Josh Alexander & The Young Bucks, Kris Statlander & Darby Allin vs. Marina Shafir & Wheeler Yuta in a Mixed Tornado Tag bout, Hangman Page, Samoa Joe & Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Jon Moxley, Daniel Garcia & Claudio Castagnoli in trios action, as well as the return of Jurassic Express.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, October 1, 2025. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 8-10:30pm EST. on TBS and HBO Max.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (OCTOBER 1, 2025): HOLLYWOOD, FL.

The usual show opening video and accompanying theme song plays to get the special six-year anniversary installment of AEW Dynamite officially off-and-running.

Kenny Omega & Brodido vs. Josh Alexander & The Young Bucks

Excalibur, Taz and Bryan Danielson welcome us to the show and then send us to an 'earlier today' style video, which essentially explains that The Young Bucks lost their big duffle bag full of cash and are now broke. Back live, we see Nick and Matt Jackson already in the ring.

After getting no televised ring entrance, they are introduced without any enthusiasm by "The Dapper Yapper" Justin Roberts, as an accompanying "The Broke Bucks" graphic flashes on the screen. The music for their partner from The Don Callis, Josh Alexander, hits next.

Out comes "The Walking Weapon" to join Nick and Matt in the ring, as Don Callis takes his usual spot on special guest commentary for a match featuring one of his guys. The theme for Brodido hits next and out comes the AEW World Tag-Team Championship duo of Brody King and Bandido.

Now the familiar sounds of Kenny Omega's entrance tune plays and the Hollywood crowd comes alive inside the building, as Justin Roberts does his loud, over-the-top introduction for "The Cleaner." The bell sounds to get things underway. Kicking things off for their respective teams at the onset are Omega and Alexander.

The two lock up and Omega sends Alexander to the ropes, but is taken down by the Don Callis Family member. They go back at it until Omega gets sent away, as Matt makes the tag to go after his former friend. Kenny takes him to the mat before making a tag to Brody.

The big-man of the AEW Tag-Team Championship duo does some more damage on Jackson before tagging in his masked tag-team partner, Brodido, who picks up where he left off. Nick comes in for an assist but the ROH World Champion dodges their superkicks.

He starts to do the Macarena before the Bucks go after him. They mock him with the dance before Kenny comes in for an assist, and the pair dance together after sending the Bucks down. Chaos ensues until the Bucks and Alexander are sent to the outside.

With that in mind, we then see Omega and Bandido land a couple dives. Bandido sends the trio one by one back in the ring, just as Brody starts landing scoop slam after scoop slam, before Omega insists on being slammed onto them himself.

After that, we see a follow-up from Bandido, who comes in and shows off his power in addition to the high-flying skills he has shown thus far. He slams Brody onto their opposition for a big pop. The opposing team begins taking over from there.

The Bucks hit some dives as the show heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues in this exciting opening trios tilt. When the show returns, we see The Bucks double-teaming Omega. They miss a double-team spot, however.

Omega begins fighting back with belly-to-belly suplexes. He then makes the much-needed tag to Brody King, who comes in and takes over, widening the gap for their offensive lead. After some more back-and-forth action, Omega hits a One-Winged Angel for the win.

Winners: Kenny Omega & Brodido

Andrade Returns!

Once the match wraps up, we see Omega and The Young Bucks left alone in the ring. The Bucks and Omega look at each other as Excalibur talks on commentary about them being three of the guys who helped launch AEW in the first place and among those who have been part of AEW Dynamite for all six years in its' history.

As things seem like they're going to go the pleasant and possibly even nostalgic route, we get a sharp turn when Alexander re-enters the ring and along with Nick and Matt, begin a three-on-one beatdown of Omega. This continues until we hear the familiar sounds of "Tarzan Boy."

The old theme song for the Jurassic Express duo of "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry and Luchasaurus plays as the two make their first appearance together, outside of reuniting at AEW All Out: Toronto, in quite some time. The crowd goes nuts as the duo make their way down to make the save for Omega.

After making the save, they fizzled out to the backstage area, leaving Omega alone on the microphone. As he spoke about the six-year anniversary of AEW Dynamite and how he's been part of it since day one, out of nowhere, the lights in the building went out.

When the lights came back on, Andrade appeared in the ring behind Omega in his bad-ass ring entrance mask. He took the mask off, revealing himself to be Andrade, and then laid out Omega. Don Callis joined him in the ring and the two shake hands, revealing Andrade has joined The Don Callis Family.

Mark Briscoe Addresses MJF

After a six year highlight package wraps up, we shoot backstage where we hear from Mark Briscoe. The master of Redneck Kung Fu addresses being consumed with the thought of MJF. He talks about beating MJF at AEW All Out: Toronto and sending him on a sabbatical.

He then turns his attention to the fact that he and his friend Hologram have lost their chances at winning gold. He hypes up Orange Cassidy getting a shot tonight, saying he can be happy for his friends and how he’ll be celebrating with Cassidy when he wins the title, and MJF will be sitting at home licking his wounds and recovering.

TNT Championship

Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Orange Cassidy

A title will be on-the-line in our second match of the evening here on the six-year anniversary episode of AEW Dynamite, as Kyle Fletcher of The Don Callis Family puts his TNT Championship up for grabs against "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy.

Cassidy makes his way out to challenge for the TNT Championship. Kyle Fletcher makes his entrance next, accompanied by Don Callis as he heads to the ring to get this match underway. We start things off slow as the crowd chants for Cassidy, who dodges an attack from the champ before locking a side headlock.

He takes Fletcher down for a near-fall before changing things up, but Fletcher blocks a sunset flip to bring Orange. Cassidy dodges a brain-buster twice, but the challenger struggles on a backslide attempt. Another near-fall attempt leads to Cassidy hitting the ropes, only to stop himself when Fletcher looks for a leap frog.

He leaves the ring for a breather before coming back in, but the champ follows him close for a big boot, sending Cassidy back out of the ring. The challenger starts to fight back before heading up top, only to take an enziguri of sorts that forces Orange to drop to the floor.

On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as the title tilt continues back in the ring. When the show returns, we see that Fletcher is still in control as he kicks away at the challenger in the ring. Cassidy tries to get to his feet before taking a boot to the face.

He starts to get back up, but can’t get his hands in his pockets before the champ lays him out again, this time placing Orange’s hands in his pockets for him before hitting some stomps. Fletcher looks for a lawn dart throw, but gets sent headfirst into the turnbuckle instead.

Cassidy kips up and hits the “dangerous kicks” on the champ, which do intensify before Fletcher fights back. Cassidy catches him in the corner before sending his head into the turnbuckle once more, followed by a DDT sending the champ down hard to the canvas.

Cassidy goes up top but gets caught in midair, leading to a Michinoku Driver by Fletcher for a close two count before the challenger narrowly kicks out. Fletcher goes back to work on Cassidy, but it gets turned around into another DDT by the challenger for a two-count.

From there, we see an Orange Punch gets avoided by Fletcher, and the two go at it before Cassidy rolls Fletcher up for a two, only to be hoisted up for a tombstone piledriver by the champ. Kyle makes the cover, but only gets a two count as well.

After some more back-and-forth action, things come to a head, as we see some outside interference lead to the finish. The finishing sequence saw what appeared to be Hologram, only to later be revealed as El Clon, helping Fletcher pick up the win over Cassidy to retain. Afterwards, the newly expanded Don Callis Family pose on the stage.

Winner and STILL TNT Champion: Kyle Fletcher

Mercedes Moné Makes AEW Title Tuesday Announcement For Next Week

After the post-match scene following the Fletcher vs. Cassidy title tilt wraps up, we shoot backstage where "The Remarkable" Renee Paquette is standing by with her special guest at this time, "The CEO" herself, Mercedes Moné. Moné boasts soon being the longest-reigning TBS Champion in company history.

Moné looks forward to defending the title next week on Title Tuesday, before the conversation turns to the new AEW Women’s Tag Team Championship. Mercedes wonders who will be her tag team partner, and this brings out mini-Moné -- the puppet controlled by Harley Cameron.

Although 'The CEO' turns down Harley Cameron, refusing to align herself with someone who loses as much as she does in tag team competition. She walks off as the puppet insists that Moné is just playing hard to get. Paquette tries telling her otherwise as the segment fades out.

Jon Moxley & The Death Riders vs. Hangman Page & The Opps

We return back inside the arena, where Jon Moxley and his Death Riders teammates Claudio Castagnoli and Daniel Garcia make their way to the ring for scheduled trios action. As they finish their entrance for the next match of the show, we head to a quick pre-match commercial break.

When the show return, we see The Opps duo of Samoa Joe and Powerhouse Hobbs make their way out followed by the arrival of their partner for tonight, the reigning AEW World Champion himself, "Hangman" Adam Page. He gets a big pop and chants of "Cowboy Sh*t!" as he comes out.

The bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running soon-after. Castagnoli and Joe kick things off for their respective teams at the onset. Joe takes Castagnoli and blasts him with some big strikes to get the offense started for his team.

Joe brings Castagnoli to the opposite corner, nearly choking out Claudio as he shouts at him…and then goes after Mox and Garcia on the apron. This gives Claudio an opening to fight back, only to be dropped to the mat by Joe. Claudio manages to fight back to bring Joe to his corner now, tagging in Mox.

Mox lays into Joe before tagging in Garcia. He keeps Joe on the ropes as Claudio tags in, continuing the rotation with a tag to Mox to continue the attack, until Joe fights back for a tag to Page. The AEW World Champion comes in as Garcia tags in, only for Page to send him to the outside for a dive.

The fans begin chanting for Hangman as he brings Garcia back in the ring, leading to a tag to Hobbs. Garcia slaps him on the back and this only riles the Powerhouse up as he takes Garcia to the mat with a shoulder tackle. He gets caught by Moxley on the apron when he hits the ropes.

However this just leads to the Powerhouse slamming Mox onto the apron with a vengeance for his efforts. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action in this crowd-pleasing trios tilt continues.

When the show returns, we see the action still in progress. After a couple of minutes of basic action, things begin to pick up. Garcia starts to fight back in order to tag in Mox, and the main event of All In Texas reunites in the ring as Mox and Page go at it. This ends with Claudio running in for an assist.

Claudio clears the tag partners away as Mox hits a piledriver, but Claudio is kept away as Page manages to get a near-fall on Mox in the process. Chaos ensues between all six men, before Joe takes a Paradigm Shift by Mox, who narrowly evades a Buckshot Lariat by Page.

Claudio lays out the champ for a two count, before a jackknife cover leads Page hitting a Dead Eye. He follows up with a Buckshot Lariat on Castagnoli, and the Hangman takes the win. In the chaos of the finish, Joe seems to feel disrespected by Hangman.

Winners: Hangman Page & The Opps

Samoa Joe & Hangman Page Beef Escalates With Big Pull-Apart

Once the match wraps up, we quickly learn that things are far from finished with this scene. The post-match scene sees the celebration cut short. Samoa Joe has it out with Hangman Page over the aforementioned miscommunications during the match.

Powerhouse Hobbs tries playing peacekeeper between the two, but isn't doing a good job, as Joe doesn't want to hear from anybody right now. Security comes out to keep the peace, but Joe nearly blows up on Hangman. The ring fills up with security and eventually Joe and Hobbs leave.

A video package with promotion for a match for AEW Collision airs featuring comments from Stokely Hathaway reacting to Willow Nightingale and JetSpeed's recent actions, which leads to "Big Stoke" issuing a challenge for Saturday's show.

On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into another commercial break. When the show returns, we see Renee Paquette backstage with a fired-up Hangman Page. He addresses what we saw moments ago at the end of his match involving himself and Samoa Joe.

Hangman continues, saying that this is all about the fact Samoa Joe is upset about never losing the title to Page. He brings up how Joe mentioned many times during their pull-apart just now that he never beat him. He then offers Joe a shot at the AEW World Championship at AEW WrestleDream 2025.

"Timeless" Toni Storm vs. Tay Melo

From there, we return inside the arena, where we hear the familiar sounds of "Timeless" Toni Storm's theme. Out comes the former AEW Women's World Champion in her big Hollywood (Florida) return. She settles in the ring, where she waits for her opposition.

The entrance tune for her opposition hits, bringing out Tay Melo, accompanied by Anna Jay. The bell sounds and this one gets officially off-and-running. Melo starts to get the upper hand on the former Women’s World Champion to start, but Storm takes her to the mat for a near-fall.

Melo is in the corner as Storm goes charging toward her, only for Tay to trap her in a cross arm breaker on the ropes. This gives her an opening to continue the damage on Storm. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When the show returns, we see Storm is in control again until Melo takes her to the corner for a high boot to the jaw. She does it a second time for good measure, but a third leads to Storm sending her face-first into the canvas. Both women are down as the ref begins a count.

Eventually, the two fight back to their feet leading to a back and forth. Melo takes Storm to the ropes, but is met with a DDT to the mat by Toni. She heads to the corner, but Melo dodges a hip attack for a punt to the head and some stomps on the former champ. Moments later, Storm hits a hip attack and Storm Zero for the win.

Winner: 'Timeless' Toni Storm

'Timeless' Toni Storm Wants Kris Statlander One-On-One

Once the match wraps up, 'Timeless' Toni Storm gets on the microphone for a quick word. Storm addresses what happened at AEW All Out: Toronto. She didn’t hear victory or defeat, she heard silence. She addresses Statlander winning the title.

She questions following Storm into the dark, including the biggest one: “Who the bloody hell are you?” This leads to Storm telling Statlander she isn’t finished with her. She wants to answer the question one on one. Kris can name the time and place, and Toni Storm will be ... *mic-drop*. That's how the post-match scene ends.

Samoa Joe Responds To Hangman Page's Challenge

A video package airs promoting Eddie Kingston vs. Dralistico on this Saturday's episode of AEW Collision. Once we hear from both guys, the package wraps up. We then shift gears and head into another commercial break. When the show returns, we head backstage.

We hear from Samoa Joe, who talks about the “misunderstanding” that’s led to his issues with Hangman Page. He talks about being so distracted with The Death Riders that he’s nearly forgot who he is. He is Samoa Joe, the man Page never beat for the AEW World Championship. The match is now official for AEW WrestleDream.

The Gates Of Agony vs. The Swirl

Back inside the arena, The Gates of Agony make their way out and head to the ring. Ricochet is accompanying them to the squared circle, but splinters off to join the gang on special guest commentary for this tag-team tilt. The GOA's opposition, The Swirl, make their way out next.

The bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running with this one. Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona attack Lee Johnson, with Liona officially starting things off with an attack on Johnson before sending him to the corner for a tag to Bishop.

A double-team leads to a big chop by Kaun, with Liona sending Johnson to the mat with a chop to the back. Blake Christian with a tag and he gets the upper-hand on Kaun off a distraction. He hits the ropes for some more damage, but gets caught and slammed.

On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action in this tag-team contest continues. When the show returns, we see Kaun is in control as he continues the damage on Blake Christian. He brings Christian to the corner for more.

Instead, Blake gets an opening to send Kaun into the corner before making a tag to Johnson. Lee takes the fight to Kaun, sending him out of the ring before Liona intervenes. Johnson fends him off before landing a dive on Bishop on the outside.

He brings Kaun back in the ring but is caught by Toa, who ends up being sent into the ring post before Christian lands a dive to take him out. Kaun intercepts Lee coming back in the ring as Toa lays out Blake, and GOA double-team Johnson leading to a double chokeslam for the win.

Winners: The Gates Of Agony

Ricochet Is In MVP's Neighborhood

Ricochet brings Christian back into the ring, looking for revenge as he hits a Spirit Gun, but the beatdown is interrupted by the arrival of The Hurt Syndicate. MVP has a microphone and some questions, all to remind Ricochet that he’s in MVP’s neighborhood.

MVP admits that at AEW All Out: Toronto, he embarrassed himself. He owes the fans and The Hurt Syndicate an apology, as he allowed Ricochet and his “backup dancers” to beat him. Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin didn’t lose the match, he did.

That led to him wondering if he’s lost his step, but the thing is, he doesn’t want to wrestle. He wants to fight. From there, he goes on to officially issue a challenge for a no disqualification street fight, throwing the microphone toward Ricochet, who catches it and accepts.

Kris Statlander Accepts 'Timeless' Toni Storm's Challenge

Earlier in the show, 'Timeless' Toni Storm said she doesn't know who she is without the AEW Women's World Championship, before issuing a one-on-one challenge to Kris Statlander. Back live, we see the reigning women's champion Statlander, who accepts and confirms it for AEW WrestleDream.

Don Callis Family Issue Challenge For AEW Title Tuesday

Now we head to a different area backstage, where we see Don Callis. Callis goes on to address the new additions of Andrade and “El Clon” to The Don Callis Family from earlier in the show. From there, he goes on to issue a challenge, too.

Callis challenges Brodido for the AEW World Tag Team Championship against The Don Callis Family duo of Konosuke Takeshita and Kazuchika Okada. This leads to some tension between the pair, before Callis cuts in. Callis tells Brodido they're in a lot of trouble at Title Tuesday next week. We head to another break.

Mixed Tornado Tag Main Event

Darby Allin & Kris Statlander vs. Wheeler Yuta & Marina Shafir

It's main event time!

When the show returns from the commercial break that followed The Don Callis Family challenge for next week's AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday special event, we return inside the Hard Rock Seminole Hotel & Casino, where the ring entrances for our final match of the evening begin.

In advertised mixed tornado tag-team main event action, it will be the team of Darby Allin and new AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander taking on The Death Riders duo of Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir. Allin and Statlander make their entrance first.

After they make their way out, the theme for their opposition hits to bring out The Death Riders team. As Yuta and Shafir are on their way out, things get started early as Allin and Statlander both go after them to get things going before they even make it to the ring.

All four competitors fight it out through the crowd, with Darby keeping Yuta and Marina up for a cross body by Statlander! The fight eventually makes its way to the ringside area, with Yuta turning things around on Darby as Marina and Statlander trade strikes.

Seconds later, Shafir sends Kris onto the announce table. Marina lands a chop on the champ, sending her to the floor as The Death Riders are firmly in control as the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as the main event of the evening continues.

When the show returns, we see that the match has made its way into the ring as we see Statlander fighting back the Riders. She takes out Yuta but gets hung up on the ropes by Shafir, who doesn’t quite hit a tiger feint kick, but quickly transitions into a head-scissors of sorts to take Statlander out of the ring.

Darby goes after Yuta as Kris and Marina fight on the outside, taking that fight to the barricade, where Kris hits a suplex on Shafir, driving both women through the timekeeper’s table. As the action resumes in the ring, we see Darby set up a stack of chairs.

With the chair-stack in sight, we see Allin catch Yuta on the turnbuckle, stopping him and climbing up after him, where he connects with a wild super-plex onto the uncomfortable pile of steal. Allin follows up with a pin attempt, but somehow Yuta kicks out before the count of three to keep this one alive.

As the action continues, we see the two go back at it in the corner, this time with Yuta taking control to hit a neck-breaker from the top to the apron that lands Allin on the hardest part of the ring. Ouch. Yuta grabs a bag as he gets back in the ring.

He then pours out a pile of thumbtacks before Statlander slides into the ring to go after him. Yuta fights back to drop Statlander onto the mat, considering following that up with a suplex onto the tacks before Kris turns it around to send Yuta onto the pile of chairs instead.

Shafir rushes to the scene, but is met with an atomic drop onto the tacks. She wrestles barefoot too, so that wasn't much fun for her. Shafir struggles as Yuta goes after Statlander with some powder. It ends up going in Shafir's eyes, as the crowd pops.

From there, we work our way into the finishing sequence. While Shafir is blinded, she ends up choking her own Death Riders teammate, Yuta, on accident. This continues until Statlander hits a 450 splash, which Allin quickly follows up with a Coffin Drop for the victory.

Winners: Darby Allin & Kris Statlander

Jon Moxley Vows To Make Darby Allin Say "I Quit"

Once the main event of the evening wraps up, we quickly learn that the show is far from over. As Allin and Statlander are celebrating their victory, things are cut short when 'Timeless' Toni Storm appears on the entrance ramp.

Storm and Statlander have words, and while they do, we see PAC hit the ring to attack Allin. PAC is joined by The Death Riders in the post-match beatdown on Allin. A belt is wrapped around Allin's throat and he is choked as Mox gets on the mic.

Mox vows to make him say "I Quit" for the first time in his life when the two meet at the upcoming AEW WrestleDream 2025 pay-per-view. From there, we hear the commentary team quickly thank us for tuning in to the special six-year anniversary edition of AEW Dynamite.

They do a speed-read of the current advertised lineup for next week's AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday show from their home turf of Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. On that note, the show wraps up and goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!