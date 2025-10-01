Tony Khan Calls 2025 AEW’s Most Consistent Year Yet

AEW President Tony Khan has reflected on the company’s progress in 2025, describing it as AEW’s most consistent year on television and pay-per-view.

Speaking to Forbes ahead of AEW Dynamite’s sixth anniversary show in Hollywood, Florida, Khan credited the promotion’s loyal fan base and roster of top talent for the continued success.

“As we head into the six-year anniversary show tonight, AEW is still making great memories, maybe more than ever. This year we had our highest U.S. attendance at All In Texas, which I believe was the greatest show we’ve ever done. That kind of success is only possible because AEW has the best wrestlers in the world, an incredible staff, and the most loyal fans we could ever hope for,” Khan said.

He also pointed to growth across AEW’s television and streaming platforms, noting the positive impact of HBO Max.

“AEW has been delivering great pay-per-views for years, but I think 2025 has been our most consistent run of both TV and pay-per-views. That’s my opinion, but I know a lot of fans share it. We’ve grown the television audience, and that’s a fact, especially with HBO Max coming on board. Some thought that Dynamite on TBS and Collision on TNT might lose viewers to HBO Max, but in 2025 our viewership has actually gone up compared to where we ended last year,” Khan explained.

He added, “If you look at Q4 of 2024, and then all of 2025, first quarter, second quarter, and now as we wrap up the third, we’re ahead of where we finished 2024. It’s been a really great year.”

The sixth anniversary edition of AEW Dynamite takes place tonight from the Hard Rock Live at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. The card will showcase TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher defending against Orange Cassidy, the return of Jurassic Express, and several marquee matches including Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Daniel Garcia facing Hangman Page, Samoa Joe, and Powerhouse Hobbs. Also announced is Kenny Omega and AEW World Tag Team Champions Brodido (Bandido and Brody King) teaming against The Young Bucks and Josh Alexander, along with appearances by Kris Statlander, Darby Allin, Wheeler Yuta, Marina Shafir, and Toni Storm.

