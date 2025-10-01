Jade Cargill Injury Update Following SmackDown Main Event

Jade Cargill’s status has been clarified after her recent scare on SmackDown.

The former AEW star was part of the main event triple threat match with Tiffany Stratton and Nia Jax, where she suffered a cut above her right eye after being sent into the steel steps by Jax late in the contest. The injury caused visible bleeding and raised immediate concern.

PWInsider Elite has reported that the injury was not as severe as first feared, with Cargill only needing stitches to close the cut. The expectation is that she could be back in action within a matter of weeks, and she has not been pulled from WWE’s upcoming schedule.

Cargill addressed the situation herself after SmackDown, sharing a photo of the cut on Instagram and writing, “Don’t question the love I have for this game.”

The triple threat match has drawn criticism, with Dave Meltzer commenting on Wrestling Observer Radio that he felt it was the “worst WWE match of the year.”