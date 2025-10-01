×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Booker T Gives Brutally Honest Take On Tiffany Stratton’s Triple Threat Match

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 01, 2025
Booker T Gives Brutally Honest Take On Tiffany Stratton’s Triple Threat Match

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has shared a blunt and unforgiving review of the WWE Women’s Championship triple threat match from the September 26 episode of SmackDown, labeling the contest a “botch” and declaring that “it wasn’t a good night at all.” Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, the six-time world champion, who was also on commentary during the match, was direct in his criticism of the bout featuring champion Tiffany Stratton defending against Nia Jax and Jade Cargill.

“You could tell there was a lot of miscommunication. You’ve got an NIL talent, Tiffany Stratton. You’ve got Jade Cargill, who’s pretty much fresh off her AEW run, and just think about that time in AEW for her, she probably didn’t learn a whole lot, because no disrespect or anything, but she was just put on a wing. She never really got a chance to really wrestle anybody,” Booker T explained. “And then you’ve got Nia Jax, who’s been there, of course, is gonna feel like, ‘I need to quarterback this thing, I feel like I know more than these girls.’ It could have been a plethora of things, but you could tell there was a lot of miscommunication.”

Booker T stressed the importance of a clean finish, pointing out that this match fell apart at its most crucial moment. “One thing about matches like that – the only thing they’re gonna remember is the finish. You’ve gotta get everybody to that point where that finish can happen, and it goes off without a hitch. And that didn’t happen, that didn’t happen in this match. Was it a botch? Heck yeah, it was a botch. Was it a miscommunication? Was it a screw up? Whatever term you wanna put on it – yes, it was,” he said.

He went on to compare the situation to live theater, stressing that such mistakes cannot be acceptable when broadcast on television. “But one thing I do feel about that kind of stuff – that can’t happen on live television. If I went to go and see Hamilton, and they were going home, and the guy slipped on his butt and he forgot his lines, I think I would be pretty upset about that too… They went out there, and it wasn’t a good night. It wasn’t a good night at all.”

Despite the messy execution, Tiffany Stratton ultimately retained her title. The match also saw Jade Cargill busted open after a collision with the steel steps, and the final pinfall sequence caused major confusion. The referee appeared to halt a count on Nia Jax, who had not kicked out, forcing an awkward pause before Stratton hit her moonsault and scored a second pin on Jax to officially close the contest.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite

Hollywood, Florida

Oct. 1st 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Lakeland, Florida

Oct. 2nd 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Cincinnati, Ohio

Oct. 3rd 2025

#smackdown

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy