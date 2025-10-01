Rey Mysterio Nears WWE Return After Injury

Rey Mysterio, one of the most celebrated names in WWE history, is expected to be at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida this week as he continues his push toward medical clearance for an in-ring return. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider Elite, the Hall of Famer’s presence at the training facility is seen as a key step in the final stages of his recovery.

Mysterio has been sidelined since April 2025 after suffering a torn groin and a ruptured eardrum, injuries that required surgery and extensive rehabilitation. His progress suggests that fans may not have to wait much longer before he appears back on WWE television.

The timing of his return could be significant, as WWE reportedly has big plans for Mysterio within its ongoing partnership with AAA. WrestleVotes Radio previously reported that Mysterio is being considered for a “major role” in the crossover, with speculation pointing toward another joint streaming event later this year. Survivor Series weekend in San Diego, Mysterio’s hometown, has been heavily mentioned as a possible date and location. One scenario rumored by WrestleVotes includes a blockbuster clash between Rey and his son Dominik Mysterio, with the AAA Mega Championship potentially on the line.

Mysterio’s bond with AAA runs deep. He first gained major attention with the promotion in the early 1990s, where he and fellow luchadors like Psicosis and Juventud Guerrera introduced their high-flying style to a global audience. Despite his long and decorated career in WWE, he has consistently honored his lucha libre roots, and since WWE’s acquisition of AAA, he has made appearances at landmark shows such as Worlds Collide and TripleMania XXXIII.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!)

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - Become a Member (Don't forget to verify your email!).