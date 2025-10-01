The Undertaker Reveals He Did Not Decide To End His WrestleMania Streak

The Undertaker has opened up once again about the end of his iconic WrestleMania streak, making it clear that the choice to lose to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30 was not his to make. Speaking on his “Six Feet Under” podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer explained the circumstances, while also reflecting on what might have happened if he had said no.

During the episode, Michelle McCool read a fan comment suggesting that the streak should have reached 25-0. The Undertaker admitted that would have been a record that “would have lasted forever,” but he reminded listeners that the decision was out of his control. “It’s not, you know, my decision,” he said.

He revealed that in theory he could have refused but explained the possible consequences. “People will ask me all the time, ‘Well, why did you do it?’ I guess I did have a choice. I didn’t have to do it. And then, and then what happens? And then me and Brock are having to shoot at WrestleMania, and then it’s gonna… it wouldn’t have been good.”

The Deadman also highlighted the business side of wrestling, acknowledging that many performers had once done the same for him. “You have to look at this business in a sense of there’s a lot of people that probably didn’t want to put me over to get me into that position, and they did it. And it’s just kind of the way it works. Wasn’t my decision.”

The match itself remains infamous not only for the shocking result but also because Undertaker suffered a serious concussion that left him with little memory of the event. When McCool mentioned this, he replied, “That’s probably the best part, is that I don’t really remember it.”

More than a decade later, the end of the streak at 21-1 continues to be one of the most talked-about moments in wrestling history.