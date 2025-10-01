Nick Wayne Reportedly Sidelined With Foot Injury Amid Major AEW Push

AEW talent and current Ring of Honor World Television Champion Nick Wayne is reportedly dealing with a foot injury, according to PWInsider. At this stage, no details have been shared regarding the severity of the issue or whether it could impact his in-ring schedule.

The news surfaces during a critical point in Wayne’s AEW journey. Just months ago, he turned on his mentor Christian Cage at the All In: Texas event on July 12, 2025. On that night, Wayne and Kip Sabian launched an attack on Cage following their unsuccessful AEW World Tag Team Championship match, officially signaling the end of The Patriarchy faction.

Wayne had previously found great success within The Patriarchy. Alongside Cage and Killswitch, he captured the AEW World Trios Championship on the July 21, 2024 episode of Collision, becoming the youngest champion in AEW history at just 19 years old. His rise continued earlier this year when he defeated Komander on the April 17, 2025 episode of Collision to win the ROH World Television Championship, once again setting a record as the youngest champion to hold that title.

Now 20 years old, Wayne carries a strong family legacy as a third-generation wrestler. He is the son of the late Buddy Wayne and the grandson of Moondog Ed Moretti, both of whom paved the way for his career. Trained by his father, Wayne made his professional debut in 2018 at the age of 12.

His connection to AEW began in February 2022 when Darby Allin offered him a contract while he was still a teenager. He made his official AEW debut a year later on July 12, 2023, just after his 18th birthday.