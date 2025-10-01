×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE Registers Trademark For “Showdown”

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Oct 01, 2025
WWE Registers Trademark For “Showdown”

WWE has officially rebranded its upcoming TNA vs NXT special, dropping the name “Invasion” in favor of “Showdown.” The switch comes after backlash in Israel, where the original title and October 7 date drew negative attention due to historical associations.

On September 30, WWE locked in a trademark for “Showdown,” and the new branding is now being pushed across promotional materials. The updated name keeps the sense of conflict while steering clear of controversy, and it may even be used for future events given the wide scope of the trademark.

The event itself is shaping up as one of the biggest cross-promotional nights in recent history. Fans will see two massive 5-on-5 elimination matches, a high-stakes title unification bout, and a North American Championship defense.

In the men’s elimination match, Team NXT (Ricky Starks, Trick Williams, Myles Borne, and Je’Von Evans) will battle Team TNA (Mike Santana, Frankie Kazarian, Moose, and Leon Slater). On the women’s side, Jacy Jayne, Sol Ruca, Jaida Parker, and Lola Vice will represent NXT against TNA’s Kelani Jordan, The IInspiration (Cassie Lee & Jessie McKay), and Mara Sade.

The tag team scene will see history made, as NXT Tag Team Champions DarkState collide with TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardy Boyz in a winner-takes-all unification match. Meanwhile, NXT North American Champion Ethan Pa

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite

Hollywood, Florida

Oct. 1st 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Lakeland, Florida

Oct. 2nd 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Cincinnati, Ohio

Oct. 3rd 2025

#smackdown

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy