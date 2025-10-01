WWE Registers Trademark For “Showdown”

WWE has officially rebranded its upcoming TNA vs NXT special, dropping the name “Invasion” in favor of “Showdown.” The switch comes after backlash in Israel, where the original title and October 7 date drew negative attention due to historical associations.

On September 30, WWE locked in a trademark for “Showdown,” and the new branding is now being pushed across promotional materials. The updated name keeps the sense of conflict while steering clear of controversy, and it may even be used for future events given the wide scope of the trademark.

The event itself is shaping up as one of the biggest cross-promotional nights in recent history. Fans will see two massive 5-on-5 elimination matches, a high-stakes title unification bout, and a North American Championship defense.

In the men’s elimination match, Team NXT (Ricky Starks, Trick Williams, Myles Borne, and Je’Von Evans) will battle Team TNA (Mike Santana, Frankie Kazarian, Moose, and Leon Slater). On the women’s side, Jacy Jayne, Sol Ruca, Jaida Parker, and Lola Vice will represent NXT against TNA’s Kelani Jordan, The IInspiration (Cassie Lee & Jessie McKay), and Mara Sade.

The tag team scene will see history made, as NXT Tag Team Champions DarkState collide with TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardy Boyz in a winner-takes-all unification match. Meanwhile, NXT North American Champion Ethan Pa