WWE NXT Results - September 30, 2025

NXT opens with clips from last week's show where TNA Wrestlers invade NXT during the main event, as well as highlights from NXT's No Mercy.

Our new NXT Champion, Ricky Saints makes his way out to the ring. Saints poses on the turnbuckles and then grabs a mic. Saints thanks the crowd for the "You deserve it" chants. Saints says he did what he said he was going to do back in February and that the reality is him winning the NXT championship and that's his reality now. Saints talks about how people were asking if he could do it - and he did it. He says he'll always stand on business and he bet on himself and he walked out the new champion. He says this is proof the only person you need to bet on is yourself. Jacy Jayne interrupts Saints and says there are bigger things to worry about. She says they need to worry about TNA threatening to invade NXT. Ava interrupts Jayne and agrees that they have more important things to worry about because she's decided that Saints and Jayne are the team captains of NXT and they need to decide who will be on their team. Ava says she needs the best on the NXT teams and Ava is then interrupted by Santino Marella. Marella says that's a great idea and he will be picking his captains and "Tricky Williams" won't be their captain because he can't trust someone named Tricky and then calls out Mike "Santanana". Santana comes out and then Marella says he does trust one NXT wrestler to be his captain and calls out Kelani Jordan who is the TNA Knockouts Champion. Ava says she needs both team finalized. Marella says this isn't an invasion but a showdown. Jayne has an issue with Williams not being the men's champion, yet Jordan is the women's captain. Saints tells Santana he'll see him at the end of the night at the Summit.

Lash Legend and Jaida Parker are seen walking backstage in different areas headed to the ring for their match.

Leon Slater from TNA and Je'Von Evans talk backstage. They talk about how well each other are doing. The Culling come by and Shawn Spears says he's not surprised Evans is talking to a TNA champ. A match between Niko Vance/Shawn Spears and Je'Von Evans and Leon Slater. Lyra Valkyria comes by and gives Tatum Paxley a Lyra Valkyria doll and Izzi Dame tells Paxley they need to leave.

Match 1: Lash Legend -vs- Jaida Parker

Legend storms the ring and starts with shoulder checks on Parker in the corner. Parker fires back with punches to Legend and Legend smokes Parker with an uppercut. Legend suplexes Parker and covers for a two count. Legend tosses Parker to the apron and Parker kicks Legend down and gets back in the ring. Legend punches Parker to the mat and Parker rolls out of the ring. Legend goes after her and is pushed into the apron. The women fight outside the ring and Parker hits a Samoan Drop to the outside on Legend and we cut to a commercial.

Back to the match, Legend slams Parker's head against the mat and then hammers down on the back of Parker's neck. Parker is swung into the corner a couple times and then clotheslined down and covered for a near fall. Legend connects with some shoulder checks and then hits a backbreaker on Parker. Legend covers Parker who kicks out at two. Legend puts Parker in a submission hold and Parker punches out of the hold. Parker tries to sunset flip Legend and does and Legend kicks out of the pin. Legend puts Parker in a single leg crab in the middle of the ring and Parker does her best to get out of the hold. Parker crawls to the ropes and grabs it and Legend has to break the hold. Legend misses a splash on Parker and Parker runs at Legend and hits a rolling Blockbuster on Legend. Parker takes down Legend with a shoulder check and slams into Legend in the corner. Parker hits a DDT and covers Legend for a two count. Legend gets Parker in a sleeperhold and Parker punches out of it and then slams Legend into the corner breaking the hold. Parker places Legend in the corner and hits her booty drop on Legend. Legend no sells it and pumpkicks Parker who rolls out of the ring. Legend throws Parker into the steel steps and then into the barricade. Back in the ring, Legend sets up for the Lash Extension and Parker counters and hits Hipnotic and gets the win.

Winner: Jaida Parker

In the locker room, Ricky Saints is with some of the NXT roster. Je'Von Evans comes in and congratulates Saints. Trick Williams comes in and says he's a co-captain and wants to be on the team. Saints says he has one spot on his spot and gives it to Myles Borne. Williams says they need size and suggests Jasper Troy or Josh Briggs. Saints he gets to decide who is on is time, Williams says Briggs and Borne should battle tonight to see who gets that spot and Saints agrees.

We come back from a commercial break and the NXT North American Champion, Ethan Page, comes out to the ring. Page says he's done it again and he's turned away another dangerous threat. Last Saturday he defeated an Olympic sized threat when he beat Tavion Heights. He says no he'll take his business to the south because he has a "medical professional" who wants his title. He calls out Dr. Wagner Jr III from AAA and instead Mustafa Ali comes out. Ali says he has no issue with what Page has said, but he has an issue with Page being the North American Champion. Page tells Ali unless he's the man behind Wagner's mask he doesn't owe Ali anything. Ali says that's true but NXT owes him something - a shot at the North American Champion because this opportunity never came for him. He says two years ago he was promised a match for the North American Championship, and instead he was released from his contract. 749 days later, Ali is still waiting for his championship match that he earned. Page asks Ali if this is where he starts crying because of his sob story and then tells Ali to find someone else to tell this story to. Ali says he won't cry for a match but he's talked to Ava - next week Page will defend the North American Championship against him. Page says he's not surprised that everyone is coming for him and next Tuesday, Ali will be disappointed. He says he won't give him a release but he will wish Ali the best in his future endeavours. Ali clocks Page and sends him out of the ring.

Kendal Grey and Wren Sinclair talk about make-up backstage. Jacy Jayne comes in and tells the women's locker room that she has to pick her team. She picks Jaida Parker and Sol Ruca. Lola Vice says she should be on the team and she's willing to put her differences aside. Fallon Henley says she gets the last spot and the locker room starts to argue. Jayne tells everyone to shut up and says Henley will battle Vice tonight for the last spot. Zaria asks Ruca if they can speak privately and we cut to a commercial break.

Match 2: Myles Borne -vs- Josh Briggs

The men lock up and Borne is knocked down off the bat. Briggs goes for a chokeslam and Borne counters out and puts Briggs in a headlock. Borne punches Briggs and slams him down and hits a basement clothesline and covers for a near fall. Briggs rolls out of the ring and Borne flies over the ropes and takes Briggs out. Back in the ring, Borne hits a crossbody and covers for a near fall. Briggs elbows Borne and slams him into the corner. Borne is booted in the corner and then choked out with Briggs' boot. Briggs punches and goes to cover Borne who kicks out at one. Briggs smacks Borne in the corner and then hits some elbows. Briggs throws Borne across the ring and Borne sticks the landing but is taken down with a crossbody. Briggs chokeslams Borne and covers him for a near fall and we cut to a commercial break.

We come back to NXT, Borne has Briggs on the mat in an armlock. Briggs powers out and connects with some strikes. Briggs hits a sideslam and splash then covers Borne and Borne kicks out at two. Briggs squeezes Borne's head with a headlock and Borne starts elbowing out of the hold. Borne connects with a kick and then comes gets on the top rope and Briggs hits two back breakers as Borne comes off the top and covers again with Borne kicking out at two. Briggs goes for an elbow and Borne moves out of the way and then runs at him with clotheslines. Borne slams Briggs into the corners and hits a powerslam and covers Briggs for a two count. Briggs elbows Borne and Borne hits a suplex followed by a codebreaker. Briggs boots Borne and then rips off his chain and tries to use it on Borne. Matt Cardona runs in and stops Briggs. Borne hits a dropkick and then connects with Borne Again and gets the win earning his spot on team NXT.

Winner: Myles Borne

Kelani Jordan talks to Jordynne Grace backstage. Grace hopes Jordan carries her new title with honour. Grace says she doesn't trust Jacy Jayne and Jordan says people are worried because they don't know where Grace or Joe Hendry stand. Joe Hendry shows up and asks why she thinks that. Mike Santana comes by and tells Hendry and Grace they have one foot in NXT and the other in TNA and takes Jordan away to meet people. Hendry and Grace say they need to be on Showdown somehow.

Match 3: Lola Vice -vs- Fallon Henley w/Jacy Jayne

Vice and Henley lock up and drag each other on the ropes. Vice takes Henley down and tries for a pin. She keeps trying to pin Henley who keeps kicking out. Henley gets Vice in the corner but is then slammed down by Vice. Henley kicks Vice and elbows her. Henley kicks Vice and covers for a two count. Vice now kicks Henley and sends her into the corner and kicks her some more in the corner. Vice takes Henley down and Jayne gets on the apron and distracts Vice. Vice attacks Henley with striking combos. Henley gets Vice caught on the ropes and suplexes her off the ropes and then strikes her. Henley hits a running forearm on Vice and then slams her into the corner. Henley hits a facebuster and covers Vice for a near fall. Vice gets locked in a headlock and she powers out and takes down Henley. Vice connects with two suplexes and then hits Henley with a striking combo. Vice hits a backfist and covers Henley for the win and secures her spot on Team NXT.

Winner: Lola Vice

Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley talk backstage. Lainey Reid comes by and tells Jayne that she's responsible for taking out Jazmyn Nyx and she's the one who helped Jayne retain her title on Saturday.

Match 4: Je'Von Evans & Leon Slater -vs- The Culling (Niko Vance & Shawn Spears) w/Izzi Dame & Tatum Paxley

Slater and Spears start. They trade hold and Spears then attacks Slater. Slater dropkicks Spears and then punches him in the corner. Slater kicks down Spears again and Vance is tagged in. Vance is hit with a dropkick and Evans is tagged in. Evans and Vance trade blows and Evans hits Vance with a headscissor and then a dropkick. Slater is tagged in and Vance is double teamed. Vance takes down Slater with a shoulder tackle. Spears is tagged in and Slater chops him and tags in Evans. Spears connects with a Spinebuster and gets distracted by Dame and Paxley. Slater is tagged back in and Spears is suplexed and both Vance and Spears end up outside the ring. Dame takes Paxley to the back and Slater and Evans go over the ropes and take out Spears and Vance and we cut to a commercial break.

Back to the match, Vance punches out Slater and flings him into the corner. Vance goes for some pins and Slater kicks out. Vance places Slater in a full nelson and Slater battles out of it and tries to tag out, but Vance locks him back in. Slater is fading but powers out some more and hits a stunner. Spears is tagged in and Spears slams Slater. Slater kicks Spears and Vance is tagged in and Vance gets kicked in the face and Evans is tagged in. Evans kicks Vance and knocks Spears out of the ring. Evans flies out onto Spears and then hits Vance off the ropes. Spears gets back in the ring and is taken out by Evans. Evans comes off the top rope and hits a frog splash on Vance and covers for a near fall. Vance gets rolled up for a two count. Evans clocks Vance and Vance hits an Alabama Slam and covers Evans for two. Spears is tagged in and Evans counters a double team and tags Slater. Slater jumps out at both Vance and Spears. Slater slams down Spears and covers Spears, Vance breaks the pin. Spears is kicked by Slater and Evans takes out Vance. All four men are now laid out. Spears and Vance get a double cutter by both Evans and Slater. Evans and Vance battle outside the ring and Slater hits a 450 splash on Spears and gets the win.

Winners: Je'Von Evans & Leon Slater

We cut to outside the Performance Center and the TNA Superstars and NXT Superstars are arguing in the parking lot. Officials try to separate them all and the TNA roster enters the NXT building. We see the NXT Superstars enter in with Ricky Saints and Ava leading the pack.

Showdown Summit

The TNA and NXT roster surround the ring. Ava, Ricky Saints, Trick Williams, Jacy Jayne, Santino Marella, Mike Santana and Kelani Jordan stand in the ring while the rest of the rosters argue and get in each other's faces outside the ring.

Ava says Showdown will be historic and goes over the matches. She makes it official before all this gets out of control. Williams stops Ava and declares himself the co-captain again and Saints has an issue with this. Saints picks his team... it'll be him, Myles Borne, Je'Von Evans, and Trick Williams. Mike Santana picks his team and his team consists of him, Frankie Kazarian, Moose, and Leon Slater. Jacy Jayne tells Kelani Jordan that she has something to say to her. She tells Jordan when she was a TNA Champion she still represented NXT and calls Jordan a two timing traitor and selects her team. Jayne's team consists of Jayne, Sol Ruca, Jaida Parker, and Lola Vice. Jordan selects her team and her team consists of Jordan, Jessie McKay, Cassie Lee, and Mara Sade. Mike Santana tells Trick Williams that after all this he will bring the TNA Championship back home and attacks Williams. All the wrestlers start fighting and all hell breaks loose. Shawn Michaels comes out and stands in the entryway and watches everyone beat each other up as the show goes off the air.