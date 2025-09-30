Cody Rhodes And Randy Orton To Face The Vision In Raw Vs SmackDown Main Event

WWE has confirmed a huge Raw vs SmackDown showdown for this Friday’s edition of SmackDown. Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will join forces with Randy Orton to battle The Vision’s powerhouse duo, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. The announcement was made by SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis in a video posted to social media.

In the video, Aldis revealed he had reached an agreement with Raw General Manager Adam Pearce to bring Breakker and Reed over to the blue brand for the match. “Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker seem to enjoy getting involved in other people’s business as of late. And having just wrapped up a phone call with my esteemed colleague, Adam Pearce over at Monday Night Raw, we agreed that they can get involved in my business this Friday night on SmackDown,” Aldis declared.

The “business” in question is the ongoing rivalry between Breakker and Reed’s ally, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, and Cody Rhodes. Rhodes and Rollins are set to collide in a champion vs champion match at WWE Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia, on October 11. The inclusion of Randy Orton makes this tag match even more compelling, as Orton has his own turbulent history with The Vision, having been on the receiving end of their attacks in the past.

This Friday’s SmackDown will take place at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. With Crown Jewel now less than two weeks away, the show is expected to deliver more twists in the build-up to the major event, including developments following last week’s triple threat match for the WWE Women’s Championship.