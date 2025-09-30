WWE Changes Approach To NXT Call-Ups

WWE is shifting gears with how it handles NXT call-ups, moving away from the old practice of abruptly yanking talent from developmental TV. A new report says the company is taking a more strategic and secretive approach, allowing smoother transitions while giving NXT the chance to finish its stories without disruption.

Under Vince McMahon, NXT stars were often pulled without warning, leaving creative teams scrambling to explain sudden exits of champions or top contenders. Now, call-up plans are kept quiet, and with the main roster’s lighter house show schedule, talent can often continue appearing on NXT until their storylines wrap up.

The report also highlights WWE’s growing focus on having veterans with TV experience as part of NXT. These seasoned names not only mentor younger wrestlers at the Performance Center but also boost the brand’s weekly programming with added star power.

Some veterans are even signed specifically to stay in NXT with no immediate plans for a Raw or SmackDown run. This philosophy has already been on display, with recent signings bolstering the brand and enhancing its reputation.

Currently, NXT is benefiting from this direction with its crossover storyline featuring TNA Wrestling talent, as well as appearances from main roster stars, making the developmental brand feel more important than ever.

