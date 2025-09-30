Former NWA Star Ella Envy Spotted In Backstage Role On WWE Raw

Fans watching the September 29 episode of WWE Raw may have noticed a familiar face appear in an unexpected role. During the broadcast, a tense opening confrontation between Asuka, Kairi Sane, IYO SKY, and Rhea Ripley led to SKY being sprayed with Asuka’s trademark mist.

As the show moved backstage, cameras caught SKY receiving medical attention, and eagle-eyed viewers identified one of the medics as former NWA star Ella Envy. Known outside the ring as Madison Hardin, Envy is a four-time NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champion. Her work with Kenzie Page in 2022 earned the duo a spot at #71 in Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s list of the top 100 tag teams.

She was not the only familiar face involved in the scene. Independent wrestler BK Westbrook was also featured as an extra. Westbrook competes regularly for Deadlock Pro Wrestling and, like Envy, is based in North Carolina, the location of this week’s Raw.

For both Envy and Westbrook, their brief appearances gave them a chance to experience the fast-paced, high-production environment of WWE television. With a long history of future stars first appearing as extra, including names such as Sheamus, Wade Barrett, and Tommaso Ciampa - this could mark the beginning of bigger opportunities for the duo.

