Jack Perry Reveals Luchasaurus Nearly Died From Serious Illness

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 30, 2025
Jack Perry Reveals Luchasaurus Nearly Died From Serious Illness

AEW star “Jungleboy” Jack Perry recently reflected on his reunion with Luchasaurus during an appearance on the Battleground podcast.

Perry opened up about the difficult period they both went through, noting that while he was away, Luchasaurus had been sidelined with a severe illness. “This past year we both ended up being off, and he was off, he had pneumonia, which has been documented and all that, but it turned out to be pretty serious, and he almost died. Which really… you know, it’s surreal. This guy’s like your best friend, and I’m talking to him every day and all that, and then all of a sudden it’s like, ‘Oh, I could have died.’”

He explained that the scare gave him a new outlook, forcing him to think about what truly matters. “And it really kind of puts things into perspective just sort of how fragile life is, and then really what’s important. Because it’s easy to kind of get lost in the weeds of like, ‘I’m pissed about this, I hate this guy, I want to do that.’ But it really kind of put it all in perspective.”

