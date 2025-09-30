WWE And Ghostwrite Release Limited John Cena “You Can’t See Me” Collectible

WWE has teamed with collectible toy company ghostwrite to mark the end of John Cena’s legendary in-ring career with a one-of-a-kind figure. The piece, called “You Can’t See Me,” is an artistic tribute to Cena’s famous catchphrase and legacy as a 17-time world champion.

Standing at 11 inches tall, the collectible features Cena’s recognizable hat and wristbands, while the body is partially transparent, offering a literal nod to “You Can’t See Me.” Its release has been timed to align with Cena’s final match, set for Saturday, December 13, at a special Saturday Night’s Main Event in Washington, D.C.

“ghosts tell stories, and it’s hard to think of a story more compelling than this one: John Cena’s final match, 20+ years in the making. We’re honored to work with the WWE to create a collectible that captures this moment,” said Josh Luber, Founder and CEO of ghostwrite.

Ghostwrite, launched by the co-founder of StockX and Fanatics Collectibles, has already built a reputation for merging culture and commerce. The company has produced licensed pieces with the NBA, WNBA, MLB, and UFC, along with several high-profile brand collaborations.

The John Cena “You Can’t See Me” ghost will be limited to 100 figures, with just 75 made available to the public. Fans can bid for one exclusively on the ghostwrite website via a Blind Dutch Auction.

Bidding has now opened and will run until Thursday, October 2, at 9 p.m. Eastern, with the top 75 bidders securing the collectible at the final clearing price.

