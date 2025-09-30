×
AEW Bringing Blood And Guts To Greensboro This November

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 30, 2025
All Elite Wrestling is bringing one of its most violent spectacles to a city with deep wrestling roots. AEW announced that Blood and Guts will headline a special edition of Dynamite on Wednesday, November 12, at the First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Tickets will be available to the public starting October 3, with AEW Insider members receiving early access through a presale that begins tomorrow. As of now, no participants have been confirmed for the highly anticipated match.

Blood and Guts is AEW’s take on the classic two-ring, one-cage WarGames-style battle. The choice of Greensboro carries historic weight, as the city was once the heart of Jim Crockett Promotions and the Greensboro Coliseum hosted the first five Starrcade events, cementing its place in wrestling history.

With more than a month to go, AEW has yet to announce whether the men’s division, women’s division, or both will step into the cage for this year’s brutal showdown.

