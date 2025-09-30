×
WWE Hall Of Famer Predicts WrestleMania Will Expand To Twice A Year

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 30, 2025
WWE Hall of Famer is predicting that WrestleMania could see a major shakeup in the near future.

Speaking on the latest episode of Kliq This: The Kevin Nash Podcast, Kevin Nash discussed WrestleMania 43 heading to Saudi Arabia and suggested that this move could open the door to having multiple WrestleMania events each year.

“It’s like, well, when does America get it? Like, you know, but by them saying they’re going to take the WrestleMania to Saudi Arabia,” Nash said. “It’s like, and I could see they just changed up the one coming up and went, Oh, by the way, we’re not going to Vegas.

“We’re going to Saudi [Arabia]. They’re giving you two f*cking WrestleManias to prepare for them to go to Saudi… even if there’s 100,000 people that go to WrestleMania and another 100,000 people go to the city… And that’s taken away from the States. It’s still the people that are watching it worldwide, you know. And you’ve got it.

“You’ve always, it’s a World Wrestling Entertainment for the first f*cking W is world. It’s not US, WWE. And I just look at it, and I say, going to Saudi Arabia, to me, is huge. Because I guarantee you by the time you get to that WrestleMania, WrestleMania will be twice a year, right? Come on. They’ve already expanded it to get to two days.”

