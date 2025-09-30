Kofi Kingston Appears To Avoid Serious Injury After Scary Spot On WWE Raw

Kofi Kingston looks to have dodged a major setback after a scary spot in his Raw match with LA Knight. Bryan Alvarez reported that the former WWE Champion was not included on WWE’s internal injury list following the show.

“Kofi got rocked with a knee on RAW, but wasn’t listed on the internal injury report after the show, so apparently he’s OK,” Alvarez noted.

The match was set up earlier in the night when LA Knight confronted Raw GM Adam Pearce, demanding a World Heavyweight Championship match after reminding everyone that he was the last to pin Seth Rollins. The New Day soon entered the scene, pushing for a World Tag Team Championship shot. Kingston stressed his world title pedigree, which led Pearce to book Kingston against Knight for later in the evening.

During the heated contest, Knight’s knee connected with Kingston’s head, leaving him staggered. Despite the scare, Knight went on to score the victory.

Recently, The New Day have been running with Grayson Waller, who has been positioned as an unofficial third member of the group. Much of their recent antics have centered on a petition to ban the Mexican Destroyer, a move that Penta has used against all three. Just last week, the trio fell short in a chaotic No Disqualification match against Penta and The War Raiders.

With Kingston seemingly cleared, The New Day can continue their push back into the tag team title hunt. Together, Kingston and Xavier Woods remain one of WWE’s most decorated teams, holding the championships a record 12 times.

