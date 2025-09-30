Roman Reigns Returns To Aid The Usos In Chaotic Raw Main Event

The September 29, 2025 episode of WWE Raw delivered chaos when The Usos clashed with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a Tornado Tag Team Match with Paul Heyman lurking at ringside.

The action kicked off fast with Breakker leaping off the barricade to blast Jimmy Uso through the announce table, leaving Jey to fight two-on-one. Reed nearly finished things with a Tsunami, but Jimmy recovered in time to shove him down and shift the momentum. The Usos fought back with superkicks and a pop-up Samoan drop, but Reed and Breakker answered with a Death Valley Driver and a vicious spear. With both brothers down, Reed climbed up for another Tsunami , until Roman Reigns’ music hit.

Reigns stormed the ring armed with a steel chair, taking out both Breakker and Reed with brutal shots. The Usos capitalized, hitting a superkick, a spear, and back-to-back Uso Splashes on Breakker to seal the win.

After the match, Reigns kept swinging, punishing Breakker before turning to Jey with a handshake and quiet words of encouragement. Jimmy looked on with suspicion, leaving fans to wonder if Survivor Series will see The Bloodline and The Vision collide in a battle of power and loyalty.