Vince McMahon Faces Expanding Legal Pressure In WWE Shareholder Lawsuit

The legal battles surrounding Vince McMahon and several past and present WWE executives continue to escalate, with new subpoenas being filed in the Delaware Chancery Court shareholder lawsuit.

Court documents reveal that former WWE executive John Laurinaitis, though not a defendant in the case, was scheduled for a deposition on September 26 through Zoom from his attorney’s office in Florida. McMahon’s longtime personal aides, brothers Paul and Michael “Mickey” Mangieri, have also been subpoenaed to hand over documents.

The lawsuit has widened its reach beyond WWE leadership. Liberty Media, the parent company of Formula 1, and private equity firm KKR are both being drawn into the case. Liberty Media representatives are set for questioning on September 30, while KKR partner Ted Oberwager will be deposed on October 30. Both companies are believed to have explored purchasing WWE before the merger with Endeavor’s UFC.

The plaintiffs allege that McMahon manipulated the process, steering the sale toward Endeavor because it was the only option that secured his continued role in the company. They argue that other suitors would not have kept McMahon in power due to the fallout from his 2022 sexual misconduct scandal. Current WWE executives Nick Khan and Paul “Triple H” Levesque, along with former board members George Barrios and Michelle Wilson, are also listed as defendants, accused of failing to uphold their fiduciary duty to shareholders.

Several depositions have already taken place, including TKO CFO Andrew Schleimer and independent WWE board members at the time of the merger: Steve Koonin, Steve Pamon, Man Jit Singh, and Jeffrey Speed. Additional testimonies are scheduled through November as lawyers dig deeper into whether the merger was conducted in good faith.

Although transcripts and subpoenaed materials remain sealed for now, they could become public if entered as exhibits in court proceedings. McMahon is represented by Kirkland & Ellis, while Khan, Levesque, and the other defendants are represented by Latham & Watkins.

This case has flown under the radar compared to McMahon’s other legal troubles, largely because Delaware Chancery Court proceedings do not draw the same public spotlight as federal cases.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!)

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - Become a Member (Don't forget to verify your email!).