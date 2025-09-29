×
WWE Announces Main Event Lineups For Two-Night Japan Tour In Tokyo

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 29, 2025
WWE has confirmed the headlining matches for its upcoming two-night tour of Japan, which will take place on October 17 and 18 at the famous Sumo Hall in Tokyo. The shows promise to deliver some of the most anticipated clashes on the road to Survivor Series.

October 17 will feature a blockbuster main event as WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins defends his title against CM Punk. That same night, fans will witness a huge triple threat bout when IYO SKY, GIULIA, and Rhea Ripley collide in a battle of champions. Also scheduled is a tag team showdown pitting Shinsuke Nakamura and Jey Uso against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

The following evening on October 18, Rollins and Punk will once again find themselves across the ring, this time in a six-man tag team contest. Rollins teams with Breakker and Reed to face Punk, Nakamura, and Uso. GIULIA will go one-on-one with Kairi Sane, who will be accompanied by Asuka, while IYO SKY teams with Rhea Ripley to take on Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez.

The 2025 Japan tour comes hot on the heels of Crown Jewel in Perth and sets the tone for Survivor Series on November 29.

