WWE Unreal Season 2 Confirmed With Seth Rollins As Featured Star

WWE’s behind-the-scenes series “WWE Unreal” is set to return for a second season, with production already underway. According to a new report from Fightful Select, WWE, Netflix, and NFL Films have officially begun work on the next chapter of the hit documentary series, which is scheduled to arrive in 2026.

The news comes after some uncertainty, as Chris Weaver, who directed the first season, had recently admitted in an interview that he was unsure if the project would continue. Just days later, Weaver was seen filming at WWE SummerSlam, signaling that the decision to move forward had already been made.

One of the focal points of the upcoming season will be World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. The report notes that Weaver specifically filmed around Rollins’ famous Money in the Bank cash-in at SummerSlam, a career-defining moment. Filming has already taken place across multiple WWE events, and the production team is far enough along that they have started choosing music for the series.

Season one of “WWE Unreal” was both a critical and commercial success, praised for its unprecedented access, strong storytelling, and high-quality production. It featured in-depth looks at stars such as Cody Rhodes, Charlotte Flair, and Roman Reigns, along with coverage of major events like WrestleMania.

With Rollins confirmed as a centerpiece for season two, fans can expect the series to explore his rise to the World Heavyweight Championship.

