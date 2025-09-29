WWE Raw Preview September 29 2025: Full Card And Live Details

The road to WWE Crown Jewel continues tonight as Monday Night Raw delivers another stacked lineup filled with championship stakes, high-profile rematches, and big storyline developments. Fans tuning in can expect plenty of drama as rivalries heat up heading into the premium live event.

Intercontinental Championship: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs Rusev

Dominik Mysterio will defend the Intercontinental Championship against a dangerous challenger in Rusev. After scoring a decisive win over JD McDonagh last week, Rusev earned this title shot and now looks to end Mysterio’s reign. The young champion has found ways to escape with victories before, but will he be able to overcome the power of Rusev?

Tornado Tag Team Match: Jimmy & Jey Uso vs Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed

The Usos are set for a chaotic battle as they take on The Vision in a Tornado Tag Team Match. Their last meeting came at WrestlePalooza, where Breakker and Reed shocked the world by defeating Jimmy and Jey. The brothers will be determined to even the score, but The Vision has already proven they can outmuscle one of the greatest tag teams in WWE history.

Bayley vs Raquel Rodriguez

Bayley will step into singles action against Raquel Rodriguez. Fresh off her victory over Roxanne Perez last week, Bayley is riding strong momentum, but Rodriguez presents a very different challenge. This clash of styles could prove pivotal as both women look to move up the ladder in the Raw women’s division.

AJ Styles & Dragon Lee vs Los Americanos

AJ Styles teams with Dragon Lee to face the newly formed faction Los Americanos. After making their presence felt last week, the group has quickly made enemies, but Styles and Lee are prepared to strike back. The question is whether their experience and speed will be enough to stop the new team’s rise.

Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY Address ASUKA’s Actions

The fallout from last week continues as Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY will appear live to address ASUKA’s shocking heel turn. After the Empress of Tomorrow blindsided them, the women’s division has been turned upside down. Tonight, fans will hear what Ripley and SKY have to say about the betrayal.

WWE Raw lineup for September 29, 2025: