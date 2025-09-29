WWE Website Accidentally Spoils Major NXT Storyline Twist

WWE may have spoiled its own storyline twist at NXT No Mercy this past weekend. During the NXT Women’s Championship clash between Jacy Jayne and Lola Vice, a hooded figure attacked Vice, helping Jayne retain her title.

Fans were left guessing on the broadcast, but WWE.com accidentally gave away the mystery. The official recap originally opened with, “Jacy Jayne retained the NXT Women’s Championship thanks to a shocking assist from Lainey Reid.” The line was quickly edited to the more vague, “Jacy Jayne is still the NXT Women’s Champion, but not without some controversy.” By then, the reveal had already spread online, confirming Reid as Jayne’s new ally.

The storyline twist ties back to Reid’s supposed injury, which had written her out of a planned Speed Women’s Title match with Sol Ruca. She appeared at No Mercy in a walking boot, only to be confronted by Vice later in the night. The attack during the main event confirmed the “injury” was just a setup, and Reid is now aligned with Jayne.

Vice nearly pulled off the upset before the chaos. After hitting a strong flurry and scoring a near fall, the referee was dragged out of the ring by Fallon Henley, leading to Henley’s ejection. That opened the door for Reid, disguised as the mystery attacker, to strike Vice with a running knee at ringside. Jayne capitalized with her “Rolling Encore” to seal the win.

The shift comes on the heels of Fatal Influence’s collapse after Jayne and Henley ousted Jazmyn Nyx, who has since left WWE. The fallout from Jayne’s new partnership with Reid is expected to play out on this week’s NXT.

