×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

NJPW Confirms Full Lineups For Road To King Of Pro Wrestling Tour And Main Event Show

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 29, 2025
NJPW Confirms Full Lineups For Road To King Of Pro Wrestling Tour And Main Event Show

New Japan Pro Wrestling has laid out its next stretch of events, including the build to one of its biggest shows of the fall. The company confirmed lineups for the Road to King of Pro Wrestling tour as well as the marquee King of Pro Wrestling event itself, set for mid-October in Tokyo.

The Road to King of Pro Wrestling will feature key title defenses and high-profile bouts at Korakuen Hall and in Saitama before everything culminates on October 13 at Ryōgoku Kokugikan. Headlining the big night, IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Zack Sabre Jr. will defend against Konosuke Takeshita, marking a major test for the champion against one of Japan’s most dangerous international stars.

NJPW Road to King of Pro Wrestling – October 6, Korakuen Hall

  • IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion El Desperado defends against DOUKI

  • Yuya Uemura vs Yuto-Ice

  • Shota Umino vs OSKAR

  • Titan, Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi & Yota Tsuji vs Gedo, Taiji Ishimori, David Finlay & Gabe Kidd

  • Tiger Mask, KUUKAI, Toru Yano & Boltin Oleg vs Dick Togo, SHO, Don Fale & EVIL

  • Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney vs Yoshinobu Kanemaru & SANADA

  • Jado & El Phantasmo vs Katsuya Murashima & Hiroshi Tanahashi

  • Tatsuya Matsumoto & Shoma Kato vs Zane Jay & Masatora Yasuda

NJPW Road to King of Pro Wrestling – October 11, Saitama

  • IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions SHO & DOUKI defend against El Desperado & KUUKAI

  • Daiki Nagai, Titan, Shingo Takagi & Yota Tsuji vs Gedo, Taiji Ishimori, David Finlay & Gabe Kidd

  • Tomoaki Honma & Yuya Uemura vs OSKAR & Yuto-Ice

  • Tiger Mask, Toru Yano & Boltin Oleg vs Dick Togo, Don Fale & EVIL

  • Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney vs Yoshinobu Kanemaru & SANADA

  • Shota Umino vs Katsuya Murashima

  • Tatsuya Matsumoto & Shoma Kato vs Zane Jay & Masatora Yasuda

NJPW King of Pro Wrestling 2025 – October 13, Ryōgoku Kokugikan, Tokyo

  • IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Zack Sabre Jr. defends against Konosuke Takeshita

  • IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion Gabe Kidd defends against Yota Tsuji

  • IWGP Tag Team Champions Knockout Brothers (OSKAR & Yuto-Ice) defend against Yuya Uemura & Shota Umino

  • NEVER Openweight Champion Boltin Oleg defends against EVIL

  • NJPW World TV Champion El Phantasmo defends against Hiroshi Tanahashi

  • YOH, YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto (in his first match back) vs TMDK (Ryohei Oiwa, Hartley Jackson & Kosei Fujita)

  • Drilla Moloney vs SANADA

  • Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi & Titan vs War Dogs (David Finlay, Taiji Ishimori & Clark Connors)

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Raleigh, North Carolina

Sep. 29th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 30th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Hollywood, Florida

Oct. 1st 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Lakeland, Florida

Oct. 2nd 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Cincinnati, Ohio

Oct. 3rd 2025

#smackdown

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy