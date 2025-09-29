NJPW Confirms Full Lineups For Road To King Of Pro Wrestling Tour And Main Event Show

New Japan Pro Wrestling has laid out its next stretch of events, including the build to one of its biggest shows of the fall. The company confirmed lineups for the Road to King of Pro Wrestling tour as well as the marquee King of Pro Wrestling event itself, set for mid-October in Tokyo.
The Road to King of Pro Wrestling will feature key title defenses and high-profile bouts at Korakuen Hall and in Saitama before everything culminates on October 13 at Ryōgoku Kokugikan. Headlining the big night, IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Zack Sabre Jr. will defend against Konosuke Takeshita, marking a major test for the champion against one of Japan’s most dangerous international stars.
NJPW Road to King of Pro Wrestling – October 6, Korakuen Hall
IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion El Desperado defends against DOUKI
Yuya Uemura vs Yuto-Ice
Shota Umino vs OSKAR
Titan, Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi & Yota Tsuji vs Gedo, Taiji Ishimori, David Finlay & Gabe Kidd
Tiger Mask, KUUKAI, Toru Yano & Boltin Oleg vs Dick Togo, SHO, Don Fale & EVIL
Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney vs Yoshinobu Kanemaru & SANADA
Jado & El Phantasmo vs Katsuya Murashima & Hiroshi Tanahashi
Tatsuya Matsumoto & Shoma Kato vs Zane Jay & Masatora Yasuda
NJPW Road to King of Pro Wrestling – October 11, Saitama
IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions SHO & DOUKI defend against El Desperado & KUUKAI
Daiki Nagai, Titan, Shingo Takagi & Yota Tsuji vs Gedo, Taiji Ishimori, David Finlay & Gabe Kidd
Tomoaki Honma & Yuya Uemura vs OSKAR & Yuto-Ice
Tiger Mask, Toru Yano & Boltin Oleg vs Dick Togo, Don Fale & EVIL
Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney vs Yoshinobu Kanemaru & SANADA
Shota Umino vs Katsuya Murashima
Tatsuya Matsumoto & Shoma Kato vs Zane Jay & Masatora Yasuda
NJPW King of Pro Wrestling 2025 – October 13, Ryōgoku Kokugikan, Tokyo
IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Zack Sabre Jr. defends against Konosuke Takeshita
IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion Gabe Kidd defends against Yota Tsuji
IWGP Tag Team Champions Knockout Brothers (OSKAR & Yuto-Ice) defend against Yuya Uemura & Shota Umino
NEVER Openweight Champion Boltin Oleg defends against EVIL
NJPW World TV Champion El Phantasmo defends against Hiroshi Tanahashi
YOH, YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto (in his first match back) vs TMDK (Ryohei Oiwa, Hartley Jackson & Kosei Fujita)
Drilla Moloney vs SANADA
Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi & Titan vs War Dogs (David Finlay, Taiji Ishimori & Clark Connors)
