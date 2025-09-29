NJPW Confirms Full Lineups For Road To King Of Pro Wrestling Tour And Main Event Show

New Japan Pro Wrestling has laid out its next stretch of events, including the build to one of its biggest shows of the fall. The company confirmed lineups for the Road to King of Pro Wrestling tour as well as the marquee King of Pro Wrestling event itself, set for mid-October in Tokyo.

The Road to King of Pro Wrestling will feature key title defenses and high-profile bouts at Korakuen Hall and in Saitama before everything culminates on October 13 at Ryōgoku Kokugikan. Headlining the big night, IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Zack Sabre Jr. will defend against Konosuke Takeshita, marking a major test for the champion against one of Japan’s most dangerous international stars.

NJPW Road to King of Pro Wrestling – October 6, Korakuen Hall

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion El Desperado defends against DOUKI

Yuya Uemura vs Yuto-Ice

Shota Umino vs OSKAR

Titan, Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi & Yota Tsuji vs Gedo, Taiji Ishimori, David Finlay & Gabe Kidd

Tiger Mask, KUUKAI, Toru Yano & Boltin Oleg vs Dick Togo, SHO, Don Fale & EVIL

Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney vs Yoshinobu Kanemaru & SANADA

Jado & El Phantasmo vs Katsuya Murashima & Hiroshi Tanahashi

Tatsuya Matsumoto & Shoma Kato vs Zane Jay & Masatora Yasuda

NJPW Road to King of Pro Wrestling – October 11, Saitama

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions SHO & DOUKI defend against El Desperado & KUUKAI

Daiki Nagai, Titan, Shingo Takagi & Yota Tsuji vs Gedo, Taiji Ishimori, David Finlay & Gabe Kidd

Tomoaki Honma & Yuya Uemura vs OSKAR & Yuto-Ice

Tiger Mask, Toru Yano & Boltin Oleg vs Dick Togo, Don Fale & EVIL

Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney vs Yoshinobu Kanemaru & SANADA

Shota Umino vs Katsuya Murashima

Tatsuya Matsumoto & Shoma Kato vs Zane Jay & Masatora Yasuda

NJPW King of Pro Wrestling 2025 – October 13, Ryōgoku Kokugikan, Tokyo