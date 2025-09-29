Mystery Surrounds WWE Filing For New Ring Name

WWE may have a fresh name lined up for its roster, and it has already sparked plenty of debate among fans.

On September 28, 2025, the company filed to trademark the name PJ Vasa, which could signal the arrival of a new performer or the repackaging of an existing star. WWE has a long-standing practice of locking down ring names before they appear on television, but as of now, the individual behind the name has not been revealed.

The trademark application follows the usual language that WWE uses, covering live wrestling events, televised and online appearances, newsletters, and even fan club services.

This year has already seen a wave of new names introduced, such as Jeff Cobb making his debut as JC Mateo. However, there has been no official word yet on whether PJ Vasa will represent a completely new signing or a revamped persona for someone already within the company.

The filing specifically lists the following:

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network…”

