Bad Bunny To Headline 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 29, 2025
Bad Bunny To Headline 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Bad Bunny is preparing for the biggest spotlight of his career.

The WWE star and global music icon has been officially confirmed as the headliner for the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show. The game takes place at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on February 8, 2026, and the announcement was made during Sunday Night Football as the Dallas Cowboys faced the Green Bay Packers.

This marks a historic moment not just for Bad Bunny, but for Latin music as a whole. The Puerto Rican sensation will become one of the most prominent Latin artists to ever headline the NFL’s showcase event. Fans will remember that he previously joined Shakira and Jennifer Lopez as a guest performer during the 2020 halftime show, but this time he will step into the role of main attraction.

The 31-year-old shared a powerful statement following the reveal, reflecting on the cultural importance of the opportunity.

“What I’m feeling goes beyond myself,” Bad Bunny said. “It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL.”

