Indianapolis WrestleMania Future Remains Unclear

WWE announced last year that it had reached an agreement with the city of Indianapolis to bring major premium live events to the city, including WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, and SummerSlam.

The Royal Rumble already took place on February 1, but no official dates have been set for either WrestleMania or SummerSlam.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, officials in Indianapolis are unsure when they will get the chance to host WrestleMania. The uncertainty comes as WWE has already locked in Las Vegas as the host city for next spring and Saudi Arabia for the 2027 edition.

The report also revealed that WWE has promised New Orleans a future WrestleMania. The city was originally lined up to host WrestleMania 42 next year, but after plans changed, officials in New Orleans remain doubtful and are taking a “wait and see” approach.

In addition, WWE has confirmed that SummerSlam will head to Minneapolis in 2026, meaning Indianapolis is unlikely to host that event until 2027 or later.

Even so, local officials in Indianapolis have expressed that their relationship with WWE remains strong, especially after the successful WrestlePalooza event.

