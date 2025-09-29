Nikki Bella Responds To Online Criticism Over Dating As A Single Mother

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella has spoken out about criticism she has faced online regarding her views on dating as a single mother. Speaking on SiriusXM’s The Nikki and Brie Show, the former Divas Champion addressed backlash over her comments about when she might introduce a future partner to her son, Matteo.

“Let me tell you what has made men, a very specific audience though, on X angry,” Bella said. “I make a comment that I’m like, ‘Yeah, I don’t want whatever man,’ like there was a dating question or whatever and I go, ‘Yeah, and I don’t want to introduce anyone to Matteo for years and years and years.’ I say it like that. They go, I mean, they are going at me. ‘Major red flag. This girl has so many issues.’”

Bella called out what she feels is a double standard that mothers face. “So, as a woman, if you introduce a bunch of men or some men to your kid, you’re bad,” she explained. “I’m now a woman who has red flags because I’m choosing not to introduce someone to my kid.”

While Bella often uses the phrase “years and years and years” as an exaggeration, she clarified that the decision will depend on love, trust, and faith. “If I fall in love with someone and it’s an incredible connection and I know that in my heart I want to spend the rest of my life with this person… I know that God will give me the feeling that it will be time for this person to meet my son,” Bella explained. “That’ll be a year. That’ll be two years. That will be a time that I don’t know because that is in God’s hands, and so I don’t care what people say.”

She stressed that Matteo’s well-being will always come first. “No one knows my son better than me, his dad, his auntie, all these people, and I know what’s best for him. I will always do what’s best for Matteo because there will be a time when mama can go get her groove back in certain ways, but my main focus is him.”