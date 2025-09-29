×
Ridge Holland Suffers Injury At TNA Impact Tapings

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 29, 2025
WWE NXT talent Ridge Holland could be set for an extended absence after suffering what appeared to be a serious leg or ankle injury during TNA Impact television tapings on Saturday in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

The injury occurred in Holland’s bout with former TNA World Champion Moose. After an awkward landing, Holland was unable to stand on his leg, forcing the referee to stop the match immediately. Officials quickly came to his aid, with Moose himself helping carry Holland from the ring and to the back.

PWInsider.com has reported that Moose was awarded the victory by referee stoppage. The unfortunate timing of the setback comes as Holland has been enjoying a strong run in NXT, with his profile boosted through WWE and TNA’s recent cross-promotional angles.

At this stage, no official confirmation has been provided on the extent of Holland’s injury or a potential recovery timeline, but the early word suggests the situation may be serious.

