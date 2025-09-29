×
MVP Talks Potential Hurt Syndicate Expansion In AEW

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 29, 2025
MVP has weighed in on the possibility of the Hurt Syndicate expanding its ranks in AEW, potentially including a familiar face from their WWE days.

The original Hurt Business featured MVP, Shelton Benjamin, Bobby Lashley, and Cedric Alexander. After Benjamin was released by WWE, MVP and Lashley’s contracts also came to an end, with the three later signing with AEW. Alexander remained in WWE until his release earlier this year, and he has since resurfaced in TNA Wrestling and even appeared on NXT during the ongoing invasion storyline.

In a recent conversation with Jimmy V3, MVP made it clear that he would be eager to reunite with Alexander in AEW while also teasing the idea of adding a younger talent to the group.

“We would absolutely love to have Cedric, but we don’t do the hiring, so that’s a Tony Khan question,” MVP said. “But in terms of having another member, that’s something we’ve always been open to, and one of the things that we’ve said consistently is, because of who we are, and how old we are, the thought of adding another member is usually adding someone who’s younger and could benefit from the association with us, they could be elevated by us, and that’s how Cedric came to be a part of us initially.”

He went on to clarify that no current talks are underway despite rumors to the contrary, though the group would welcome the right addition in the future. “So at this immediate time, we haven’t had conversations about bringing somebody new in – contrary to what’s been reported – but we are open to adding a new member. With the right person at the right time, we’d absolutely love to have another young member.”

MVP then joked about what type of talent the group could use, pointing out that a high-flying wrestler would complement the Syndicate well. “We need a high flyer – Shelton’s too big, I don’t know if you’ve seen him lately but he looks like he’s 280 pounds shredded. He can still move like that, but now he’s more of a tank rather than an F-35 or whatever.”

