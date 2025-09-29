WWE LFG Semi-Finals Narrow Down NXT Hopefuls

The latest episode of LFG featured the semi-final round, which confirmed three of the four finalists set to compete for a spot on NXT television.

In the women’s bracket, Zena Sterling faced Penina Tuilaepa while Sirena Linton battled Dani Sekelsky. After deliberation, the panel of coaches and judges, consisting of The Undertaker, Michelle McCool, Bubba Ray Dudley, and Booker T, selected Tuilaepa and Sekelsky to advance to the finals. This means one of them will be making their televised NXT debut soon.

The men’s semi-finals saw Anthony Luke take on Shiloh Hill and Drake Morreaux go up against Harlem Lewis. Hill advanced to the finals, but the second match ended in a deadlock as the coaches split their votes evenly between Morreaux and Lewis. As a result, Shawn Michaels will make the deciding call at the start of the next episode, determining who joins Hill in the finals.

The concept of LFG is that the winners earn an NXT contract, though in reality all participants are already signed and competing at untelevised NXT live events as well as Evolve. The true prize is the opportunity to debut on NXT TV sooner than the others.

Although the show is pre-taped, it is worth noting that Harlem Lewis is currently in Japan alongside Charlie Dempsey, where he is competing for Pro Wrestling NOAH.

