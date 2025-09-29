×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE LFG Semi-Finals Narrow Down NXT Hopefuls

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 29, 2025
WWE LFG Semi-Finals Narrow Down NXT Hopefuls

The latest episode of LFG featured the semi-final round, which confirmed three of the four finalists set to compete for a spot on NXT television.

In the women’s bracket, Zena Sterling faced Penina Tuilaepa while Sirena Linton battled Dani Sekelsky. After deliberation, the panel of coaches and judges, consisting of The Undertaker, Michelle McCool, Bubba Ray Dudley, and Booker T, selected Tuilaepa and Sekelsky to advance to the finals. This means one of them will be making their televised NXT debut soon.

The men’s semi-finals saw Anthony Luke take on Shiloh Hill and Drake Morreaux go up against Harlem Lewis. Hill advanced to the finals, but the second match ended in a deadlock as the coaches split their votes evenly between Morreaux and Lewis. As a result, Shawn Michaels will make the deciding call at the start of the next episode, determining who joins Hill in the finals.

The concept of LFG is that the winners earn an NXT contract, though in reality all participants are already signed and competing at untelevised NXT live events as well as Evolve. The true prize is the opportunity to debut on NXT TV sooner than the others.

Although the show is pre-taped, it is worth noting that Harlem Lewis is currently in Japan alongside Charlie Dempsey, where he is competing for Pro Wrestling NOAH.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Raleigh, North Carolina

Sep. 29th 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Sep. 30th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Hollywood, Florida

Oct. 1st 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Lakeland, Florida

Oct. 2nd 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Cincinnati, Ohio

Oct. 3rd 2025

#smackdown

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy