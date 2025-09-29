Tony Khan Says AEW Thriving Despite WWE Counterprogramming

AEW president Tony Khan is staying positive about the company’s momentum.

Speaking with Going Ringside with Scott Johnson, Khan addressed WWE’s counterprogramming efforts and explained that AEW has been able to hold its ground.

“We’ve been having a great year. We’ve been able to stick and move and make it work really well for us. There’s always going to be tough competition and this sport, it’s very tough competition, the kind of competition that makes you work really hard 52 weeks a year,” Khan said.

He highlighted that AEW has seen growth, with Dynamite and Collision both drawing more viewers compared to last year, defying predictions from industry analysts.

Over the past year, WWE has strategically scheduled programming to compete directly with AEW, including placing NXT events against AEW pay-per-views. Their boldest move came when Wrestlepalooza, WWE’s first ESPN PLE, went head-to-head with AEW’s All Out. In response, AEW shifted its event to the afternoon, a decision that paid off as All Out maintained strong buy numbers despite the heavy competition.

