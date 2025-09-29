×
Ace Austin Joins The Bang Bang Gang On AEW Collision

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Sep 29, 2025
The Bang Bang Gang has officially welcomed a fresh face into its ranks.

On Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision, the group added a new member during a backstage promo. Austin Gunn and Juice Robinson reflected on their recent struggles and made it clear that some backup was needed. Robinson teased that their answer might come from the past, calling it a pairing that many would consider inevitable.

He then revealed Ace Austin as the newest addition. Austin and Gunn shared a lighthearted moment, joking around as they greeted each other by name. Ace noted that he was no stranger to the Bang Bang Gang and declared himself ready to get to work. He flashed his signature playing card and dropped his trademark catch, which Gunn amusingly compared to their own trademark, pointing out just how similar they were.

